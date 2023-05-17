CHARLESTON — The Mount Zion girls track & field team hopes a big day Friday will mean a busy and successful Saturday.

The Braves have 13 entries at the IHSA State Track & Field Meet, which will continue on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Friday with Class 2A and 3A semifinals. Finals are Saturday in all classes.

The Braves have several chances at finals and taking home some medals, led by a pair of pole vaulters in Brooklyn Kondritz and Alexa Weter. Kondritz is seeded third and Weter eighth based on sectional performance. Lydia Trump and Sofia Munoz will both compete in a pair of events individually, with Trump seeded 11th in the 100 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles, and Munoz seeded fifth in the 800 and ninth in the 1,600. The Braves' 4x800 relay team is seeded sixth.

Also for Mount Zion, Camille Mavis will run with Munoz in the 800 and Jinna Hiser will be in the 300 hurdles with Trump. The 4x200 and 4x400 relays will compete, and Renee Ballard and Ellie Fritzsche will compete in the 3,200 finals on Saturday.

Monticello has four entries in the Class 2A field, led by Rose Talbert in the 400 (seeded third) and 200 (seeded eight), Alayna Schultz in the high jump (seeded sixth) and Estella Miller in the 1,600.

Returning Class 2A 800 champion and record holder Becca Heitzig is back in the event and seeded second based on sectional time. She's also seeded second in the 1,600. Lincoln's 4x400 relay team is seeded fifth and Mallory Short will compete in the 400.

Competing for Taylorville will be: Alyssa Andreatta in the pole vault, Liliella Vail in the high jump, Ella Goodman in the 800 and the team's 4x400 relay team.

