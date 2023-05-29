Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CHARLESTON — Led by three relay medals, including a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay to finish the meet, Shelbyville took a second-place finish in Class 1A at the IHSA State Track & Field Meet.

The Rams' 4x400 team of Aydan Fisher, Tucker Foil, Ty Brachbill and Gage Smith had a time of 3:22.46 to finish less than a half-second behind state champ Colfax Ridgeview. Shelbyville took second as a team with 30.5 points — 14.5 behind state champ Catlin Salt Fork.

Also leading Shelbyville's second-place finish were Smith, who finished third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 38.78, and Brachbill's fourth-place finish in the high jump (1.85 meters). The Shelbyville 4x200 relay team of Will Fox, Foil, Brachbill and Smith took third in the 4x200 relay (1:29.52) and the same group took sixth in the 4x100 (43.27), making it a four-medal day for Brachbill and Smith.

Arcola's Mitchel Myers won two medals and made them count, finishing second in both the shot put (a school-record 17.41 meters) and the discus (52.83m). Also for the Riders, Braden Phillips was 14th in the triple jump (12.45m).

Placing fourth as a team — just 1.5 points behind Shelbyville's second-place finish — was Tuscola. The Warriors were led by Josiah Hortin's third-place finish in the 800 with a person best of 1:54.89 and a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:25.80), and Jackson Barrett's third-place in the 3,200 (9:24.18) and sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4:26.14). Also chipping in were Chris Boyd, who was third in the shot put (16.97m) and 14th in the discus (43.38m), and Will Foltz with an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 (9:43.30). The Tuscola 4x100 team (Alan Rebollo, Bryce Graves, Foltz and Ben Hornaday), 4x200 (Rebollo, Kamden Flenner, Graves and Hornaday) and 4x400 (Rebello, Graves, Foltz, Hornaday) also competed.

St. Teresa tied for sixth, led by Royce Harper's fifth-place finish in the triple jump (13.38m), and the Bulldogs' 4x200 relay team of Brycen Hendrix, Colton Deetz, Jeremy Walker and Royce Harper that finished second (42.98) and 4x800 relay team of Martin Velchek, Evan Cook, Cameron Kernaghan and Caleb Kernaghan that took third (8:03.15). Sercye Haynes was seventh in the discus with a personal best of 45.73m, and the 4x100 relay team of Deetz, Christian Brilley, Walker and Caleb Kernaghan was ninth (3:28.15).

Also for St. Teresa, Cook was 25th in the 3,200, Hendrix was 18th in the long jump, Caleb Kernaghan competed in the 800 prelims, Brilley competed in the 300 hurdles prelims, and the team of Hendrix, Deetz, Walker and Harper competed in the 4x200 prelims.

Maroa-Forsyth's Brady Larson won a medal in the 110 hurdles, placing third with a time of 15.06, and also took 12th in the 300 hurdles. Maroa's other medal came in the 4x200 relay, in which the team of LeBryant Flagg, Braxton Mitchell, Andre Harden and Connell Doolin took ninth (1:30.95).

Also competing for Maroa were: Doolin in the 200 prelims, Brock Richards in the 800 prelims, Reece Peters in the 800 prelims, the team of Mitchell, Doolin, Flagg and Andre Harden in the 4x100 prelims, and the team of Peters, Ryne Norton, Ryan Robinson and Richards in the 4x800 prelims.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond's Logan Beckmier finished his career with a fifth-place finish in the 3,200 (9:28.49) and narrowly missed finals in the 1,600 with a 14th-place finish in prelims (4:30.16). Beckmier's teammate Lyle Adcock also competed in the 1,600 prelims.

Sullivan was led by Carter Addison with an 11th-place finish in the pole vault (3.65m). Also for Sullivan, team of Kaden Guest, Kyle Corkill, Paul Bates and Aian Fryman competed in both the 4x100 and 4x200 relay prelims. Sullivan's Brett Bushue was in the high jump and pole vault prelims.

For Argenta-Oreana, Lleyton Miller narrowly missed finals with an 11th-place finish in the 100 prelims. The Bombers' Dylan Ragsdale and Quincy Carter competed in the high jump prelims.

For Cerro Gordo-Bement, Dylan Howell was 19th in the 3,200.

Pana's Connor McGlauchlen took third in the discus (49.78m).

Mount Zion sixth in Class 2A

Two second-place individual finishes and a pair of relay medals vaulted Mount Zion to sixth place in Class 2A with 26 points.

The Class 2A meet was won by East St. Louis with 72 points.

Sam Atkinson finished second for Mount Zion in the 800 with a personal best time of 1:53.65. Also taking second was Kyle Hensley in the pole vault (4.75m). Mount Zion's 4x200 relay team of Hensley, Bryson Richardson, Jacob Harvey and Brayden Trimble was sixth (1:29.53) and the 4x100 team of Bryndon Wallace, Richardson, Hensley and Brayden Trimble was seventh (43.07). Julian Baker was ninth in the 3,200 (9:36.34) and 11th in the 1,600 (4:27.36), Wallace was eighth in the long jump (6.51m) and Trimble was 11th in the high jump (1.85m).

Also for Mount Zion, Daniel Grauer was 24th in the 3,200, Richardson competed in the 200 prelims, Kameron Clark competed in the high jump prelims, and the team of Baker, Owen Owens, Clark and Atkinson competed in the 4x400 relay.

For Eisenhower, Cale Smith set a personal best and took home a third-place finish in the 1,600 (4:16.46). Also for the Panthers, Gary Garner competed in the 200 prelims (22.73).

For MacArthur, the team of Sam Owens, Azarion Richardson, Cirstan McCoy and Makhi Wright competed in the 4x100 and 4x200 prelims.

Charleston's Alex Stout took home a medal — sixth place in the shot put with a throw of 15.87 meters. Mattoon's Alija Mosley competed in the high jump preliminaries (1.80m).

Lincoln's team of Ben Crombie, Luke Jones, Jude Toft and Brenden Heitzig took second in the 4x800 relay (7:54.94).

For Clinton, Scott Webb was seventh in the shot put (15.81m), Seth Varble was 15th in the discus, and Drew Moser was 27th in the 3,200.

Photos: Boys State Track and Field Finals