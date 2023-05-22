CHARLESTON — The Tuscola girls track & field team took third place at the Class 1A girls state track meet last weekend and now has top-four finishes the last three years after last season's state title.

This year's Warriors were led by Lia Patterson, who won four medals, including two state titles. She had personal bests in all four of her races at state, taking first in the 200 with a time of 24.96 seconds, first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.67, second in the 100 hurdles (14.79) and third in the 100 (12.42). Patterson had her personal best in the 100 in the prelims (12.27).

Also for Tuscola, Kate Foltz took second in the 3,200 with a personal record (PR) of 10:53.52. Foltz also took 10th in the 1,600 with a time of 5:19.74 two days after setting a PR in the 1,600 with a 5:03.66 to lead the field. Tuscola's Natalie Hasting took 14th in both the shot put (10.6m) and discus (33.27m). The Tuscola 4x400 relay team (Kenna Clodfelder, Mia Hausmann, Chloe Bowden, Addisyn Pettry) was 27th in prelims (4:25.16).

Winnebago won the Class 1A meet with 50 points. Seneca was second with 48 and Tuscola had 43.

Meridian's Kaylin Moreland finished behind Patterson in the 100 preliminaries but passed everyone to win a state title in the 100 with a time of 12.22, which was a PR. Moreland also took third in the 200, also with a PR of 25.12. She narrowly missed finals in the 400 with a time of 59.41.

Maroa-Forsyth took four medals, led by Livia Binder, who earned second place in the pole vault with a PR of 3.66 that was a four-way tie for first broken by which athlete had fewer misses. The Trojans' Makhiya Stephen took third in the 100 hurdles with a PR of 14.87. Stephen was also part of the Maroa 4x200 relay team, along with Leah Adlaf, Avri Tertocha and Binder that took fourth (1:46.85). The same four teamed for fifth in the 4x100 (50.61).

Binder also set a school record and placed 13th in the 100 with a time of 12.68. Maroa freshman Klaire Eighner set a PR and placed 28th with a time of 12:25.26.

Winning medals in the weight events were Warrensburg-Latham sophomore Brenna Dutcher, who was third in the discus with a PR of 37.95m, St. Teresa freshman Addison Johnson, who had a PR of 11.78m to take third in the shot put, and Cerro Gordo-Bement senior Jazzi Hicks placed fifth in the shot put (11.68m). Also for CGB, Haley Garrett was 14th in the long jump (4.97m), 17th in the 100 prelims (school-record 12.8 seconds) and 17th in the triple jump (10.14m).

Shelbyville had a busy day at state, led by Maisie Kull with a sixth-place finish in the 300 hurdles with a time of 15.67, a ninth-place finish in the 300 hurdles (49.41) and a 12th-place finish in the long jump (5 meters). Also for the Rams, Meredith Chambers was 13th in the triple jump (10.25m), the pole vault duo of Adalynn Miller and Emily Duckett tied for 14th (2.91 meters), Anna Tynan was 28th in the 3,200 (5:41.67), Lily Woolery was 12th in prelims in the 400 (1:00.14), Tessa Bowers was 25th in the 800 prelims (2:33.90), and the 4x400 relay team (Lily Woolery, Ellie Nohren, Caroline White, Kull) was 16th in prelims with a time of 4:14.75.

Okaw Valley's Aly Douglass ran a PR in the 800 and finished ninth. She also was 23rd in the 400 prelims (1:01.65).

For Arcola, freshman Ema Simpson ran a PR in the 400 prelims (1:00.17) and took 13th. Kelsey Moore narrowly missed finals in the 300 hurdles, taking 11th in prelims (48.30).

Sullivan's 4x100 relay team (Madalyn Booker, Cassidy Short, Alaina Moore, Jalexis Barrett) was 16th in prelims (51.38) and the same group was 17th in the 4x200 prelims (1:49.38). Also for Sullivan, Sofia Nuzzo was 14th in the pole vault with a school record 2.91m and Cassidy Short was 15th in the long jump (4.95m).

Mount Zion takes ninth in Class 2A

Fourth-place finishes for Mount Zion's Brooklyn Kondritz (pole vault), Sofia Munoz (800) and the Braves' 4x800 relay team of Avery Sommer, Camille Mavis, Brooke Doyle and Hannah Gebke led the Braves to a tie for ninth in Class 2A.

Kondritz had a vault of 3.62 and also was a part of the 4x400 team (Kondritz, Lydia Trump, Hillary Owens and Angelina Henderson) that placed ninth (4:23.53) and the 4x200 team (Kondritz, Trump, Owens, Henderson) that was 13th in the 4x200 prelims.

Munoz had a time of 2:15.47, which was a PR, in the 800, and set a school record with a time of 5:11.28 to take eighth in the 1,600. Trump was ninth in the 300 hurdles (49.15) and 12th in the 100 hurdles (15.96). Camille Mavis was 11th in the 800 (2:24.32), Ellie Fritzsche was 12th in the 3,200 with a PR of 11:27.51 and Renee Ballard was 21st in the 3,200 (11:47.53).

Kankakee won the Class 2A team title with 66 points.

Lincoln's Becca Heitzig won a state title in the 800 (2:08.48) and was second in the 1,600 (5:00.44).

For Monticello, Rose Talbert had a time of 57.59 in the 400 to place fourth and also took 11th in the 200 prelims with a PR of 25.28.

Clinton's Alayna Earle was eighth in the shot put (11.59m).

