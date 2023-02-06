Local schedule
Tuesday, Feb. 7
Boys Basketball
Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Williamsville at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Villa Grove at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Arcola, 7:30 p.m.
Heritage at Cerro Gordo-Bement (Bement), 7:15 p.m.
Shelbyville at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 5:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 8
Millikin
Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 9
Girls Basketball
Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Effingham, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Clinton, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Sullivan, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Shelbyville, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Tri-County, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Villa Grove, 6 p.m.
Central A&M at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Wrestling at CCIW Championships (Naperville), 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower
MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 7:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Tuscola, 7:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Villa Grove at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn, 7 p.m.
LSA at Okaw Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
Blue Ridge at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7:15 p.m.
Edinburg at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Millikin
Baseball at East Texas Baptist