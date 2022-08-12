 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Aug. 12

Golf

St. Teresa at Effingham St. Anthony Invitational, 9 a.m. (boys)

Saturday, Aug. 13

Golf

St. Teresa at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian Invitational, 8 a.m. (boys)

Monday, Aug. 15

Golf

Mount Zion at Urbana Tiger Classic, 1 p.m. (boys)

St. Teresa at Blue Ridge Invitational, 1 p.m. (girls)

Tuesday, Aug. 16

Golf

Mount Zion at Raider Red Bird Tournament (Bloomington), 1 p.m. (boys)

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)

Wednesday, Aug. 17

Golf

Tuscola, Central A&M, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Meridian, 4:15 p.m.

St. Teresa at Mia Gordon Invitational, 1 p.m. (The Den at Fox Creek) (boys)

Thursday, Aug. 18

Golf

Mount Zion at Lincoln Scramble, 1 p.m. (boys)

Girls Tennis

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Alumni Trial Meet (Fairview Park), 4 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion at Bloomington Tournament, 1 p.m. (girls)

