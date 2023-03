area schedule

Friday, March 17

Baseball

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Teresa Tournament

LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS vs. Springfield Lutheran at LuHigh Tournament (Springfield Lutheran), 4 p.m.

Softball

Heyworth at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:45 p.m.

Central A&M at Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 18

Baseball

Litchfield at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Arcola Round Robin, noon

Maroa-Forsyth at Champaign St. Thomas More, 11 a.m.

Meridian at LSA, 10 a.m.

Lincolnwood at Warrensburg-Latham, 10 a.m.

Central A&M at Neoga, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Teresa Tournament

Softball

St. Teresa at Arcola, noon

Maroa-Forsyth at Eureka, 11 a.m.

Meridian vs. Casey-Westfield, 11 a.m.; vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 12:30 p.m. at Casey Round Robin

Nokomis at Warrensburg-Latham, 10 a.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Troy Triad Tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Track & Field

MacArthur, Eisenhower, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham at Gene Armer Invite (Urbana), 9 a.m.

Meridian at U of I Indoor Meet, 11:30 a.m. (boys)

Millikin

Baseball at Illinois College (DH), noon

Sunday, March 19

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Golf at UT Dallas Texas Cup

Softball vs. Buffalo State, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Games (Clermont, Fla.)

Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Union College, 9 a.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Monday, March 20

Baseball

MacArthur at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion vs.Maroa-Forsyth (at Millikin), 4:30 p.m.

Meridian at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Pana at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

St. Teresa at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Pana at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Pawnee, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

St. Teresa, Mount Zion at Clinton Indoor, 4 p.m. (girls)

Meridian, Central A&M at Last Chance Meet (Illinois Wesleyan), 4 p.m. (girls)

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Golf at UT Dallas Texas Cup

Softball vs. Wooster, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Games (Winterhaven, Fla.)

Men’s Tennis vs. Saint Ambrose, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Oberlin, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Men's Tennis vs. Saint Ambrose, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Oberlin, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Women's Tennis vs. Wooster, 9 a.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

BASKETBALL

Men’s NCAA tournament

FIRST FOUR, DAYTON, OHIO

Tuesday’s results

Texas A&M-CC 75, SE Missouri 71

Pittsburgh 60, Mississippi St. 59

Wednesday’s results

Fairleigh Dickinson 84, Texas Southern 61

Arizona St. 98, Nevada 73

EAST REGION

First Round, Thursday

Orlando, Fla.

Duke (26-8) vs. Oral Roberts (30-4), (n)

Tennessee (23-10) vs. Louisiana-Lafayette (26-7), (n)

First Round, Friday

Columbus, Ohio

Purdue (29-5) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (20-15), 5:50 p.m. (TNT)

Memphis (26-8) vs. FAU (31-3), 8:20 p.m. (TNT)

Greensboro, N.C.

Kentucky (21-11) vs. Providence (21-11), 6:10 p.m. (CBS)

Kansas St. (23-9) vs. Montana St. (25-9), 8:40 p.m. (CBS)

Columbus, Ohio

Michigan St. (19-12) vs. Southern Cal (22-10), 11:15 a.m. (CBS)

Marquette (28-6) vs. Vermont (23-10), 1:45 p.m. (CBS)

SOUTH REGION

First Round, Thursday

Birmingham, Ala.

Maryland 67, West Virginia 65

Alabama 96, Texas A&M-CC 75

Orlando, Fla.

Furman 68, Virginia 67

San Diego St. 63, Coll. of Charleston 57

Sacramento, Calif.

Missouri 76, Utah St. 65

Princeton 59, Arizona 55

First Round, Friday

Denver

Baylor (22-10) vs. UC Santa Barbara (27-7), 12:30 p.m. (TNT)

Creighton (21-12) vs. NC State (23-10), 3 p.m. (TNT)

MIDWEST REGION

First Round, Thursday

Birmingham, Ala.

Iowa (19-13) vs. Auburn (20-12), (n)

Houston (31-3) vs. N. Kentucky (22-12), (n)

Des Moines, Iowa

Texas (26-8) vs. Colgate (26-8), (n)

Texas A&M (25-9) vs. Penn St. (22-13), (n)

First Round, Friday

Albany, N.Y.

Miami (25-7) vs. Drake (27-7), 6:25 p.m. (TBS)

Indiana (22-11) vs. Kent St. (28-6), 8:55 p.m. (CBS)

Greensboro, N.C.

Xavier (25-9) vs. Kennesaw St. (26-8), 11:40 a.m. (truTV)

Iowa St. (19-13) vs. Pittsburgh (23-11), 2:10 p.m. (truTV)

WEST REGION

First Round, Thursday

Des Moines, Iowa

Kansas 96, Howard 68

Arkansas (20-13) vs. Illinois (20-12), (n)

Sacramento, Calif.

Northwestern (21-11) vs. Boise St. (24-9), (n)

UCLA (29-5) vs. UNC-Asheville (27-7), (n)

First Round, Friday

Albany, N.Y.

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) (26-7) vs. VCU (27-7), 1 p.m. (TBS)

UConn (25-8) vs. Iona (27-7), 3:30 p.m. (TBS)

Denver

Gonzaga (28-5) vs. Grand Canyon (24-11), 6:35 p.m. (truTV)

TCU (21-12) vs. Arizona St. (23-12), 9:05 p.m. (truTV)

Women’s NCAA tournament

FIRST FOUR

Wednesday, South Bend, Ind.

Mississippi St. 70, Illinois 56

Wednesday, Stanford, Calif.

Sacred Heart 57, Southern U. 47

Thursday, Columbus, Ohio

Purdue (19-10) vs. St. John’s (22-8), (n)

Thursday, Bloomington, Ind.

Monmouth (NJ) (18-15) vs. Tennessee Tech (22-9), (n)

SEATTLE 4

First Round, Friday

Stanford, Calif.

Stanford (28-5) vs. Sacred Heart (18-13), 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi (23-8) vs. Gonzaga (28-4), 9 p.m.

Iowa City, Iowa

Florida St. (23-9) vs. Georgia (21-11), 12:30 p.m.

Iowa (26-6) vs. SE Louisiana (21-9), 3 p.m.

First Round, Saturday

Austin, Texas

Louisville (23-11) vs. Drake (22-9), 6:30 p.m.

Texas (25-9) vs. East Carolina (23-9), 9 p.m.

Durham, N.C.

Colorado (23-8) vs. Middle Tennessee (28-4), 6 p.m.

Duke (25-6) vs. Iona (26-6), 8:30 p.m.

GREENVILLE 2

First Round, Friday

Baton Rouge, La.

Michigan (22-9) vs. UNLV (31-2), 2 p.m.

LSU (28-2) vs. Hawaii (18-14), 4:30 p.m.

Salt Lake City

NC State (20-11) vs. Princeton (23-5), 9 p.m.

Utah (25-4) vs. Gardner-Webb (29-4), 6:30 p.m.

First Round, Saturday

Bloomington, Ind.

Indiana (27-3) vs. Monmouth (NJ)-Tennessee Tech winner, 10:30 a.m.

Oklahoma St. (21-11) vs. Miami (19-12), 1 p.m.

Bryn Mawr, Pa.

Washington St. (23-10) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (32-3), 12 p.m.

Villanova (28-6) vs. Cleveland St. (30-4), 12 p.m.

GREENVILLE 1

First Round, Friday

Columbia, S.C.

South Carolina (32-0) vs. Norfolk St. (26-6), 1 p.m.

South Florida (26-6) vs. Marquette (21-10), 10:30 a.m.

South Bend, Ind.

Creighton (22-8) vs. Mississippi St. (21-10), 5 p.m.

Notre Dame (25-5) vs. S. Utah (23-9), 2:30 p.m.

College Park, Md.

Arizona (21-9) vs. West Virginia (19-11), 11 a.m.

Maryland (25-6) vs. Holy Cross (24-8), 1:30 p.m.

First Round, Saturday

Los Angeles

Oklahoma (25-6) vs. Portland (23-8), 8 p.m.

UCLA (25-9) vs. Sacramento St. (25-7), 10:30 p.m.

SEATTLE 3

First Round, Friday

Blacksburg, Va.

Virginia Tech (27-4) vs. Chattanooga (20-12), 4:30 p.m.

Southern Cal (21-9) vs. S. Dakota St. (28-5), 7 p.m.

First Round, Saturday

Knoxville, Tenn.

Iowa St. (22-9) vs. Toledo (28-4), 2:30 p.m.

Tennessee (23-11) vs. Saint Louis (17-17), 12 p.m.

Columbus, Ohio

North Carolina (21-10) vs. Purdue-St. John’s winner, 3 p.m.

Ohio St. (25-7) vs. James Madison (26-7), 12:30 p.m.

Storrs, Conn.

Baylor (19-12) vs. Alabama (20-10), TBA

UConn (29-5) vs. Vermont (25-6), 2 p.m.

BASKETBALL

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 50 19 .725 —

Boston 48 22 .686 2½

Philadelphia 46 22 .676 3½

Cleveland 44 28 .611 7½

New York 41 30 .577 10

Brooklyn 39 30 .565 11

Miami 38 33 .535 13

Atlanta 34 35 .493 16

Toronto 33 36 .478 17

Washington 32 37 .464 18

Chicago 31 37 .456 18½

Indiana 31 38 .449 19

Orlando 28 41 .406 22

Charlotte 22 49 .310 29

Detroit 16 54 .229 34½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Denver 46 23 .667 —

Memphis 41 27 .603 4½

Sacramento 41 27 .603 4½

Phoenix 37 32 .536 9

L.A. Clippers 37 33 .529 9½

Golden State 36 34 .514 10½

Minnesota 35 35 .500 11½

Dallas 35 35 .500 11½

Oklahoma City 34 35 .493 12

L.A. Lakers 34 36 .486 12½

Utah 33 36 .478 13

New Orleans 33 36 .478 13

Portland 31 38 .449 15

San Antonio 18 51 .261 28

Houston 17 52 .246 29

x-clinched playoff spot

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

7-10: Play-in tournament

Wednesday’s results

Miami 138, Memphis 119

Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 109

Boston 104, Minnesota 102

Houston 114, L.A. Lakers 109

Sacramento 117, Chicago 114

Dallas 137, San Antonio 128, OT

L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 126

Thursday’s games

Denver at Detroit, (n)

Oklahoma City at Toronto, (n)

Sacramento at Brooklyn, (n)

Indiana at Milwaukee, (n)

Orlando at Phoenix, (n)

Friday’s games

Philadelphia at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Golden State at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Memphis at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m.

Boston at Portland, 9 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

x-Boston 66 50 11 5 105 248 148

Toronto 67 40 18 9 89 227 181

Tampa Bay 68 40 22 6 86 237 207

Florida 67 33 27 7 73 229 226

Buffalo 67 33 28 6 72 246 244

Ottawa 67 33 30 4 70 210 218

Detroit 67 30 28 9 69 200 219

Montreal 68 27 35 6 60 190 248

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Carolina 66 44 14 8 96 222 168

New Jersey 67 44 17 6 94 236 181

N.Y. Rangers 67 38 19 10 86 222 189

Pittsburgh 67 34 23 10 78 221 216

N.Y. Islanders 70 35 27 8 78 204 195

Washington 69 33 29 7 73 216 209

Philadelphia 67 24 32 11 59 172 222

Columbus 66 21 38 7 49 175 249

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Dallas 68 37 18 13 87 236 185

Minnesota 68 39 21 8 86 203 183

Colorado 66 38 22 6 82 216 186

Winnipeg 68 38 27 3 79 213 194

Nashville 65 34 24 7 75 188 190

St. Louis 67 29 33 5 63 210 250

Arizona 68 25 32 11 61 192 240

Chicago 67 23 38 6 52 171 239

Pacific Division

GP W L OT pts GF GA

Vegas 68 42 20 6 90 222 188

Los Angeles 68 39 20 9 87 233 223

Edmonton 68 37 23 8 82 264 231

Seattle 67 37 23 7 81 234 216

Calgary 68 30 24 14 74 212 209

Vancouver 66 29 32 5 63 227 255

Anaheim 68 22 36 10 54 175 277

e-San Jose 68 19 36 13 51 198 263

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Wednesday’s results

Colorado 2, Toronto 1, SO

Washington 5, Buffalo 4, SO

N.Y. Islanders 6, Anaheim 3

Minnesota 8, St. Louis 5

Thursday’s games

Colorado at Ottawa, (n)

Montreal at Florida, (n)

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, (n)

Tampa Bay at New Jersey, (n)

Boston at Winnipeg, (n)

Chicago at Nashville, (n)

Dallas at Edmonton, (n)

Calgary at Vegas, (n)

Vancouver at Arizona, (n)

Columbus at Los Angeles, (n)

Seattle at San Jose, (n)

Friday’s games

Buffalo at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Carolina at Toronto, 6 p.m.

St. Louis at Washington, 6 p.m.

Columbus at Anaheim, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Colorado at Detroit, Noon

Boston at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Winnipeg at Nashville, 1 p.m.

Edmonton at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Philadelphia, 4 p.m.

New Jersey at Florida, 5 p.m.

Montreal at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Ottawa, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Vancouver at Los Angeles, 9 p.m.

Chicago at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.