Saturday, May 13
Baseball
MacArthur at Rantoul, 10 a.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion (DH), 11 a.m.
Riverton at Meridian, 10 a.m.
LSA at Bloomington Cornerstone Christian, 10 a.m.
Softball
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour (DH), 11 a.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley Round Robin, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at CS8 Meet (Washington Park), 9 a.m.
Mount Zion at Apollo Meet, 9 a.m.
Track & Field
Mount Zion, Maroa-Forsyth, Meridian, Central A&M, Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville Invite, 9:30 a.m. (boys)
Millikin
Baseball at CCIW Tournament
Softball at CCIW Tournament
Sunday, May 14
Millikin
Softball at CCIW Tournament
Monday, May 15
Softball
Lincoln at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Normal West, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Maroa-Forsyth/LSA at Urbana University, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower baseball at MacArthur
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!