local
Decatur and Macon County schedule
Saturday, March 25
Baseball
Warrensburg-Latham at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.
LSA at MacArthur, 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Rochester (DH), 10 a.m.
St. Teresa at Lewistown (DH), 10 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Jacksonville Routt, 11 a.m.
Fisher at Argenta-Oreana, 11 a.m.
Altamont at Central A&M, 10 a.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at New Berlin, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
St. Teresa at Alton Marquette, 11 a.m.
Softball
Eisenhower at Nokomis, 10 a.m.
Forreston at Maroa-Forsyth (DH), 10 a.m.
Meridian vs. Pawnee, 10 a.m.; vs. Vandalia, noon (at Vandalia)
Argenta-Oreana at LeRoy (DH), 10 a.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski vs. Springfield (at Morton), 11:30 a.m.; at Morton, 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mount Zion at Metamora Red and White Invite, 9 a.m.
Track & Field
Class 2A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, 9 a.m.
Millikin
Men’s and Women’s Track and Field at Rhodes College
Softball vs.St. Olaf, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Tufts, 10:30 a.m. ET at Spring Games (Leeburg, Fla.)
Sunday, March 26
Millikin
Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs Kaskaskia College, 9 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
Monday, March 27
Baseball
Eisenhower at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth vs. Stevenson (at Millikin), 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stew-Stras at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Olive at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
Windsor/Stew-Stras at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Monticello at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Bowling
HONOR ROLL
At Spare Time Lanes
3/17
Women — Cynthia Howell had the high women’s game 259 and the high women’s series 671. Chelsie Finch 659. Hannah Moore 654. Kendra Griffin 623. Mary Patel 619. Lauri Wagoner 617. Mandie Dietz 612. Alyssa Bird 611. Taylor Bird 604. Mandie Dietz 256. Lauri Wagoner 245-210. Hannah Moore 244-213. Kendra Griffin 238-225. Chelsie Finch 235-218-206. Mary Patel 227-201. Diana Finley 224. Taylor Bird 222-210-210. Alyssa Bird 214-201. Annette Topps 211-209-203. Haley O’Neil 211. Trinity Bush 203. Cathy Redding 203.
Men —Jason Queen had the high men’s game 279 and also had the high men’s series 760. Gabe Howell 759. Jason Poe 721. Eric Dudley 712. John Bright Jr 707. Nathaniel Davis 706. Josh Bright 701. Nathaniel Davis 278. Tom Hector 269. Jason Poe 269. Terrence Cloyd 268-258. Gabe Howell 266-256. Tom Adcock 262-250. John Bright Jr 258-256. Josh Bright 258. Brandon Roberts 258. Eric Dudley 257. Doc Lewis 257. Mike Chestnut 257. Casey Reed 256. Gary Wright 256. Keith Ferre 255.
YOUTH BOWLING SCORES
3/18
Bantam Girls — Brenlee Crist 83.
Bantam Boys —Jalen Holmes 153-151-130. Jeremiah Holmes 116-97-78. Levi Sargeant 101-97-86. Jalen Holmes 434. Jeremiah Holmes 291.
Prep Boys — Luke Swartz 156-132-126. Brayden Finke 144. Zayden Calvert 142. Kane Alford 135-125. Jaxon Queen 123. Luke Swartz 414. Kane Alford 369. Jaxon Queen 338. Brayden Finke 327.
Junior /Major Boys — Bryce Ruple 247-225. Lucas Boyd 242. Bryce Ruple 687. Lucas Boyd 641. Riley Barry 614.
BASKETBALL
Men’s NCAA tournament
EAST REGION
Madison Square Garden, New York
Semifinals, Thursday
Kansas St. 98, Michigan St. 93, OT
FAU 62, Tennessee 55
Championship, Saturday
Kansas St. vs. FAU, 5:09 p.m.
SOUTH REGION
KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.
Semifinals, Friday
Alabama vs. San Diego St., (n)
Creighton vs. Princeton, (n)
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, TBA
MIDWEST REGION
T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.
Semifinals, Friday
Houston vs. Miami, (n)
Texas vs. Xavier, (n)
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, TBA
WEST REGION
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas
Semifinals, Thursday
UConn 88, Arkansas 65
Gonzaga 79, UCLA 76
Championship, Saturday
Gonzaga vs. UConn, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s NCAA tournament
SEATTLE 4
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Semifinals, Friday
Iowa vs. Colorado, (n)
Mississippi vs. Louisville, (n)
Championship, Sunday
Semifinal winners, TBA
GREENVILLE 2
Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
Semifinals, Friday
Miami 70, Villanova 65
Utah vs. LSU, (n)
Championship, Sunday
Miami vs. Utah-LSU winner, TBA
GREENVILLE 1
Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
Semifinals, Saturday
Maryland vs. Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)
South Carolina vs. UCLA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Championship, Monday
Semifinal winners, TBA
SEATTLE 3
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle
Semifinals, Saturday
UConn vs. Ohio St., 3 p.m. (ABC)
Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Championship, Monday
Semifinal winners, TBA
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Milwaukee 52 20 .722 —
x-Boston 50 23 .685 2½
x-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 3
Cleveland 47 28 .627 6½
New York 42 33 .560 11½
Miami 40 34 .541 13
Brooklyn 39 34 .534 13½
Atlanta 36 37 .493 16½
Toronto 35 38 .479 17½
Chicago 34 38 .472 18
Indiana 33 40 .452 19½
Washington 32 41 .438 20½
Orlando 31 43 .419 22
e-Charlotte 23 51 .311 30
e-Detroit 16 57 .219 36½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Denver 49 24 .671 —
x-Memphis 45 27 .625 3½
Sacramento 43 29 .597 5½
Phoenix 38 34 .528 10½
L.A. Clippers 39 35 .527 10½
Golden State 38 36 .514 11½
Minnesota 37 37 .500 12½
Dallas 36 37 .493 13
L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 13
New Orleans 36 37 .493 13
Oklahoma City 36 37 .493 13
Utah 35 37 .486 13½
Portland 32 40 .444 16½
e-San Antonio 19 54 .260 30
e-Houston 18 55 .247 31
x-clinched playoff spot
e-eliminated from playoff contention
Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs
Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament
Thursday’s results
Orlando 111, New York 106
Cleveland 116, Brooklyn 114
New Orleans 115, Charlotte 96
L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105
Friday’s results
Indiana at Boston, (n)
San Antonio at Washington, (n)
Detroit at Toronto, (n)
Houston at Memphis, (n)
Charlotte at Dallas, (n)
Milwaukee at Utah, (n)
Chicago at Portland, (n)
Philadelphia at Golden State, (n)
Phoenix at Sacramento, (n)
Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, (n)
Saturday’s games
Indiana at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.
HOCKEY
NHL
Thursday’s results
Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO
Washington 6, Chicago 1
N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1
St. Louis 4, Detroit 3
Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2
Boston 4, Montreal 2
Toronto 6, Florida 2
Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO
Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Vegas 2, Calgary 1
Vancouver 7, San Jose 2
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
Friday’s results
N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, (n)
New Jersey at Buffalo, (n)
Arizona at Colorado, (n)
Saturday’s games
Detroit at Philadelphia, Noon
Tampa Bay at Boston, Noon
Seattle at Nashville, 1 p.m.
San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 4 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.
Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.