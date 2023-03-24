local

Decatur and Macon County schedule

Saturday, March 25

Baseball

Warrensburg-Latham at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

LSA at MacArthur, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Rochester (DH), 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Lewistown (DH), 10 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Jacksonville Routt, 11 a.m.

Fisher at Argenta-Oreana, 11 a.m.

Altamont at Central A&M, 10 a.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at New Berlin, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Teresa at Alton Marquette, 11 a.m.

Softball

Eisenhower at Nokomis, 10 a.m.

Forreston at Maroa-Forsyth (DH), 10 a.m.

Meridian vs. Pawnee, 10 a.m.; vs. Vandalia, noon (at Vandalia)

Argenta-Oreana at LeRoy (DH), 10 a.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski vs. Springfield (at Morton), 11:30 a.m.; at Morton, 1 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Metamora Red and White Invite, 9 a.m.

Track & Field

Class 2A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, 9 a.m.

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Track and Field at Rhodes College

Softball vs.St. Olaf, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Tufts, 10:30 a.m. ET at Spring Games (Leeburg, Fla.)

Sunday, March 26

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs Kaskaskia College, 9 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

Monday, March 27

Baseball

Eisenhower at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Stevenson (at Millikin), 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stew-Stras at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Olive at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Windsor/Stew-Stras at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Monticello at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Bowling

HONOR ROLL

At Spare Time Lanes

3/17

Women — Cynthia Howell had the high women’s game 259 and the high women’s series 671. Chelsie Finch 659. Hannah Moore 654. Kendra Griffin 623. Mary Patel 619. Lauri Wagoner 617. Mandie Dietz 612. Alyssa Bird 611. Taylor Bird 604. Mandie Dietz 256. Lauri Wagoner 245-210. Hannah Moore 244-213. Kendra Griffin 238-225. Chelsie Finch 235-218-206. Mary Patel 227-201. Diana Finley 224. Taylor Bird 222-210-210. Alyssa Bird 214-201. Annette Topps 211-209-203. Haley O’Neil 211. Trinity Bush 203. Cathy Redding 203.

Men —Jason Queen had the high men’s game 279 and also had the high men’s series 760. Gabe Howell 759. Jason Poe 721. Eric Dudley 712. John Bright Jr 707. Nathaniel Davis 706. Josh Bright 701. Nathaniel Davis 278. Tom Hector 269. Jason Poe 269. Terrence Cloyd 268-258. Gabe Howell 266-256. Tom Adcock 262-250. John Bright Jr 258-256. Josh Bright 258. Brandon Roberts 258. Eric Dudley 257. Doc Lewis 257. Mike Chestnut 257. Casey Reed 256. Gary Wright 256. Keith Ferre 255.

YOUTH BOWLING SCORES

3/18

Bantam Girls — Brenlee Crist 83.

Bantam Boys —Jalen Holmes 153-151-130. Jeremiah Holmes 116-97-78. Levi Sargeant 101-97-86. Jalen Holmes 434. Jeremiah Holmes 291.

Prep Boys — Luke Swartz 156-132-126. Brayden Finke 144. Zayden Calvert 142. Kane Alford 135-125. Jaxon Queen 123. Luke Swartz 414. Kane Alford 369. Jaxon Queen 338. Brayden Finke 327.

Junior /Major Boys — Bryce Ruple 247-225. Lucas Boyd 242. Bryce Ruple 687. Lucas Boyd 641. Riley Barry 614.

BASKETBALL

Men’s NCAA tournament

EAST REGION

Madison Square Garden, New York

Semifinals, Thursday

Kansas St. 98, Michigan St. 93, OT

FAU 62, Tennessee 55

Championship, Saturday

Kansas St. vs. FAU, 5:09 p.m.

SOUTH REGION

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Ky.

Semifinals, Friday

Alabama vs. San Diego St., (n)

Creighton vs. Princeton, (n)

Championship, Sunday

Semifinal winners, TBA

MIDWEST REGION

T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, Mo.

Semifinals, Friday

Houston vs. Miami, (n)

Texas vs. Xavier, (n)

Championship, Sunday

Semifinal winners, TBA

WEST REGION

T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

Semifinals, Thursday

UConn 88, Arkansas 65

Gonzaga 79, UCLA 76

Championship, Saturday

Gonzaga vs. UConn, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s NCAA tournament

SEATTLE 4

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Semifinals, Friday

Iowa vs. Colorado, (n)

Mississippi vs. Louisville, (n)

Championship, Sunday

Semifinal winners, TBA

GREENVILLE 2

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Semifinals, Friday

Miami 70, Villanova 65

Utah vs. LSU, (n)

Championship, Sunday

Miami vs. Utah-LSU winner, TBA

GREENVILLE 1

Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

Semifinals, Saturday

Maryland vs. Notre Dame, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN)

South Carolina vs. UCLA, 1 p.m. (ESPN)

Championship, Monday

Semifinal winners, TBA

SEATTLE 3

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle

Semifinals, Saturday

UConn vs. Ohio St., 3 p.m. (ABC)

Virginia Tech vs. Tennessee, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Championship, Monday

Semifinal winners, TBA

NBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Milwaukee 52 20 .722 —

x-Boston 50 23 .685 2½

x-Philadelphia 49 23 .681 3

Cleveland 47 28 .627 6½

New York 42 33 .560 11½

Miami 40 34 .541 13

Brooklyn 39 34 .534 13½

Atlanta 36 37 .493 16½

Toronto 35 38 .479 17½

Chicago 34 38 .472 18

Indiana 33 40 .452 19½

Washington 32 41 .438 20½

Orlando 31 43 .419 22

e-Charlotte 23 51 .311 30

e-Detroit 16 57 .219 36½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 49 24 .671 —

x-Memphis 45 27 .625 3½

Sacramento 43 29 .597 5½

Phoenix 38 34 .528 10½

L.A. Clippers 39 35 .527 10½

Golden State 38 36 .514 11½

Minnesota 37 37 .500 12½

Dallas 36 37 .493 13

L.A. Lakers 36 37 .493 13

New Orleans 36 37 .493 13

Oklahoma City 36 37 .493 13

Utah 35 37 .486 13½

Portland 32 40 .444 16½

e-San Antonio 19 54 .260 30

e-Houston 18 55 .247 31

x-clinched playoff spot

e-eliminated from playoff contention

Positions 1-6: Qualify for playoffs

Positions 7-10: Play-in tournament

Thursday’s results

Orlando 111, New York 106

Cleveland 116, Brooklyn 114

New Orleans 115, Charlotte 96

L.A. Clippers 127, Oklahoma City 105

Friday’s results

Indiana at Boston, (n)

San Antonio at Washington, (n)

Detroit at Toronto, (n)

Houston at Memphis, (n)

Charlotte at Dallas, (n)

Milwaukee at Utah, (n)

Chicago at Portland, (n)

Philadelphia at Golden State, (n)

Phoenix at Sacramento, (n)

Oklahoma City at L.A. Lakers, (n)

Saturday’s games

Indiana at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn at Miami, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Denver, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

New Orleans at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

HOCKEY

NHL

Thursday’s results

Philadelphia 5, Minnesota 4, SO

Washington 6, Chicago 1

N.Y. Rangers 2, Carolina 1

St. Louis 4, Detroit 3

Ottawa 7, Tampa Bay 2

Boston 4, Montreal 2

Toronto 6, Florida 2

Nashville 2, Seattle 1, SO

Dallas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Vegas 2, Calgary 1

Vancouver 7, San Jose 2

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

Friday’s results

N.Y. Islanders at Columbus, (n)

New Jersey at Buffalo, (n)

Arizona at Colorado, (n)

Saturday’s games

Detroit at Philadelphia, Noon

Tampa Bay at Boston, Noon

Seattle at Nashville, 1 p.m.

San Jose at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 4 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Florida, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Montreal, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Vancouver at Dallas, 6 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

St. Louis at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m.