Thursday, March 23
Baseball
Mount Zion at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Arthur Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower,4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Meridian at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.
Bloomington Cornerstone Academy at LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Maroa-Forsyth at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Sullivan at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Mount Zion, Marshall, Taylorville at Effingham, 4:15 p.m. (boys and girls)
Millikin
Men’s and Women's Track and Field at Rhodes College
Softball vs. St. Catherine University, 2 p.m. ET; vs. Gustavus Adolphus, 4:30 p.m. ET at Spring Games (Winterhaven, Fla.)
Friday, March 24
Baseball
Eisenhower at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Macomb, 4 p.m.
LeRoy at Meridian, 4 p.m.
Edinburg at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Tuscola at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement), 4:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Stanford Olympia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Monticello at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Teutopolis at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton at Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Tuscola at Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA (at Bement), 4:30 p.m.
Track & Field
Class 1A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, 4 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s and Women's Track and Field at Rhodes College
Softball vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Trinity, 10:30 a.m. ET at Spring Games (Leeburg, Fla.)
Men’s and Women’s Golf at Blue White Showdown, Hilton Head SC
Saturday, March 25
Baseball
Warrensburg-Latham at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.
LSA at MacArthur, 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Rochester (DH), 10 a.m.
St. Teresa at Lewistown (DH), 10 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Jacksonville Routt, 11 a.m.
Fisher at Argenta-Oreana, 11 a.m.
Altamont at Central A&M, 10 a.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at New Berlin, 10 a.m.
Girls Soccer
St. Teresa at Alton Marquette, 11 a.m.
Softball
Eisenhower at Nokomis, 10 a.m.
Forreston at Maroa-Forsyth (DH), 10 a.m.
Meridian vs. Pawnee, 10 a.m.; vs. Vandalia, noon (at Vandalia)
Argenta-Oreana at LeRoy (DH), 10 a.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski vs. Springfield (at Morton), 11:30 a.m.; at Morton, 1 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Mount Zion at Metamora Red and White Invite, 9 a.m.
Track & Field
Class 2A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, 9 a.m.
Millikin
Men’s and Women's Track and Field at Rhodes College
Softball vs.St. Olaf, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Tufts, 10:30 a.m. ET at Spring Games (Leeburg, Fla.)
Sunday, March 26
Millikin
Men's and Women’s Tennis vs Kaskaskia College, 9 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
