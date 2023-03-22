Thursday, March 23

Baseball

Mount Zion at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Ramsey, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Arthur Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower,4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Meridian at Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

Bloomington Cornerstone Academy at LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Maroa-Forsyth at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Sullivan at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Mount Zion, Marshall, Taylorville at Effingham, 4:15 p.m. (boys and girls)

Millikin

Men’s and Women's Track and Field at Rhodes College

Softball vs. St. Catherine University, 2 p.m. ET; vs. Gustavus Adolphus, 4:30 p.m. ET at Spring Games (Winterhaven, Fla.)

Friday, March 24

Baseball

Eisenhower at Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Macomb, 4 p.m.

LeRoy at Meridian, 4 p.m.

Edinburg at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement), 4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Stanford Olympia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Monticello at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton at Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Tuscola at Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA (at Bement), 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Class 1A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, 4 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s and Women's Track and Field at Rhodes College

Softball vs. Wisconsin-Whitewater, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Trinity, 10:30 a.m. ET at Spring Games (Leeburg, Fla.)

Men’s and Women’s Golf at Blue White Showdown, Hilton Head SC

Saturday, March 25

Baseball

Warrensburg-Latham at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

LSA at MacArthur, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Rochester (DH), 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Lewistown (DH), 10 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Jacksonville Routt, 11 a.m.

Fisher at Argenta-Oreana, 11 a.m.

Altamont at Central A&M, 10 a.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at New Berlin, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Teresa at Alton Marquette, 11 a.m.

Softball

Eisenhower at Nokomis, 10 a.m.

Forreston at Maroa-Forsyth (DH), 10 a.m.

Meridian vs. Pawnee, 10 a.m.; vs. Vandalia, noon (at Vandalia)

Argenta-Oreana at LeRoy (DH), 10 a.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski vs. Springfield (at Morton), 11:30 a.m.; at Morton, 1 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Metamora Red and White Invite, 9 a.m.

Track & Field

Class 2A Illinois Prep Top Times Meet, 9 a.m.

Millikin

Men’s and Women's Track and Field at Rhodes College

Softball vs.St. Olaf, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Tufts, 10:30 a.m. ET at Spring Games (Leeburg, Fla.)

Sunday, March 26

Millikin

Men's and Women’s Tennis vs Kaskaskia College, 9 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 37