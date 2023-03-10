Saturday, March 11
Track & Field
Maroa-Forsyth girls at Mount Zion Indoor Meet (girls and boys)
St. Teresa at Rantoul Indoor Meet (boys and girls)
Central A&M at Charleston Indoor Meet (girls)
Millikin
Men's and Women’s Track & Field at NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championships, Birmingham, Alabama
Wrestling at NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships (Roanoke, Va.)
Women’s and Men’s Tennis vs. Kaskaskia, 9 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
Softball at Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.: vs. Transylvania, 9 a.m.; vs. Virginia Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.
Baseball vs. Hope (DH), 11 a.m.
Monday, March 13
Baseball
MacArthur at Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA, 4:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at LSA, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS vs Taylorville at LuHigh Tournament (Taylorville), 5:15 p.m.
Softball
MacArthur at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.
