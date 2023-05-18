Friday, May 19
Baseball
Mount Zion at Centennial Invite
Girls Soccer
Class 2A Rochester Regional
Mount Zion vs. Rochester, 5 p.m.
Softball
Mount Zion at Washington, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Heyworth Regional
Argenta-Oreana vs. Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth vs. Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
St. Teresa, Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, Mount Zion at Class 1A Mount Zion Sectional
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Class 2A Edwardsville Sectional
Girls Track & Field
Mount Zion at IHSA State Track Meet Class 2A semifinals
Eisenhower baseball at MacArthur
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!