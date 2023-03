Saturday, March 18

Baseball

Litchfield at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Arcola Round Robin, noon

Maroa-Forsyth at Champaign St. Thomas More, 11 a.m.

Meridian at LSA, 10 a.m.

Lincolnwood at Warrensburg-Latham, 10 a.m.

Central A&M at Neoga, 10 a.m.

Girls Soccer

St. Teresa Tournament

Softball

St. Teresa at Arcola, noon

Maroa-Forsyth at Eureka, 11 a.m.

Meridian vs. Casey-Westfield, 11 a.m.; vs. St. Joseph-Ogden, 12:30 p.m. at Casey Round Robin

Nokomis at Warrensburg-Latham, 10 a.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Troy Triad Tourney, 8:30 a.m.

Track & Field

MacArthur, Eisenhower, St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham at Gene Armer Invite (Urbana), 9 a.m.

Meridian at U of I Indoor Meet, 11:30 a.m. (boys)

Millikin

Baseball at Illinois College (DH), noon

Sunday, March 19

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Golf at UT Dallas Texas Cup

Softball vs. Buffalo State, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Games (Clermont, Fla.)

Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Union College, 9 a.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Monday, March 20

Baseball

MacArthur at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion vs.Maroa-Forsyth (at Millikin), 4:30 p.m.

Meridian at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Pana at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

St. Teresa at Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Pana at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Lincoln, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Pawnee, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

St. Teresa, Mount Zion at Clinton Indoor, 4 p.m. (girls)

Meridian, Central A&M at Last Chance Meet (Illinois Wesleyan), 4 p.m. (girls)

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Golf at UT Dallas Texas Cup

Softball vs. Wooster, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Games (Winterhaven, Fla.)

Men’s Tennis vs. Saint Ambrose, 9 a.m. ET; vs. Oberlin, 2 p.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Women’s Tennis vs. Wooster, 9 a.m. ET at Spring Tennis Fest (Hilton Head, S.C.)

Photos: MacArthur loses to Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 75-62

MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 37