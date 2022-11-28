Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 29
Boys Basketball
MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Downs Tri-Valley at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Heyworth, 7 p.m.
LeRoy at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Pana at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Springfield at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Warrensburg-Latham, Heyworth at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Nov. 30
Millikin
Men’s Basketball vs. North Park, 7 p.m.
Women’s Basketball at North Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Boys Basketball
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:45 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur Christian, 7:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Champaign St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.
Meridian at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at South County, 7:30 p.m.
Wrestling
MacArthur, Eisenhower, Jacksonville at Rochester, 6 p.m.
Mount Zion, Auburn at Tremont, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 2
Boys Basketball
Champaign St. Thomas More at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
LSA at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Auburn at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Normal U High at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Walsh Tournament
Wrestling
Springfield, PORTA at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Wrestling at Augustana, 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Boys Basketball
Jacksonville at Eisenhower
MacArthur at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 5:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Champaign Judah Christian, 2 p.m.
Central A&M at Argenta-Oreana, 2:30 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth vs. Springfield Calvary at Channel 1450 Shootout (BOS Center)
Girls Basketball
Mount Zion at Pana, 2:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Alton Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
Meridian at Maroa-Forsyth, 3 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at LeRoy, 11:30 a.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Walsh Tournament
Taylorville at Central A&M, 1:30 p.m.
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Pawnee, 3 p.m.
Wrestling
MacArthur, Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood Invite, 9:30 a.m.
Millikin
Women’s Basketball at Augustana, 5 p.m.
Men’s Basketball at Augustana, 7:15 p.m.
