agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 29

Boys Basketball

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Downs Tri-Valley at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Heyworth, 7 p.m.

LeRoy at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Pulaski, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Pana at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Springfield at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

MacArthur at Chatham Glenwood, 5:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Warrensburg-Latham, Heyworth at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 30

Millikin

Men’s Basketball vs. North Park, 7 p.m.

Women’s Basketball at North Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 1

Boys Basketball

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7:45 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur Christian, 7:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Champaign St. Thomas More, 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Heritage, 7:30 p.m.

Meridian at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at South County, 7:30 p.m.

Wrestling

MacArthur, Eisenhower, Jacksonville at Rochester, 6 p.m.

Mount Zion, Auburn at Tremont, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 2

Boys Basketball

Champaign St. Thomas More at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

LSA at Central A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Normal U High at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Walsh Tournament

Wrestling

Springfield, PORTA at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.

Millikin

Wrestling at Augustana, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Boys Basketball

Jacksonville at Eisenhower

MacArthur at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 5:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Champaign Judah Christian, 2 p.m.

Central A&M at Argenta-Oreana, 2:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Pawnee, 7:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Springfield Calvary at Channel 1450 Shootout (BOS Center)

Girls Basketball

Mount Zion at Pana, 2:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Alton Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

Meridian at Maroa-Forsyth, 3 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at LeRoy, 11:30 a.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Walsh Tournament

Taylorville at Central A&M, 1:30 p.m.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Pawnee, 3 p.m.

Wrestling

MacArthur, Eisenhower at Chatham Glenwood Invite, 9:30 a.m.

Millikin

Women’s Basketball at Augustana, 5 p.m.

Men’s Basketball at Augustana, 7:15 p.m.

