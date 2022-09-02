Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 2
Cross Country
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal Community, 5:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.
Football
Chatham Glenwood at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Rochester, 7 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Carlyle, 7 p.m.
Belleville Althoff at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mount Zion at Danville Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)
Millikin
Women's Volleyball at Pacific Coast Classic (LaVerne, California): vs Whittier College, 4:15 p.m. (PT); vs. University of La Verne, 6:30 p.m. (PT)
Cross Country at Lewis University's Flyer Early Bird Meet (Romeoville), 6 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Cross Country
Central A&M at Rochester, 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Charleston Invitational, 9 a.m.
St. Teresa at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.
Football
Central A&M at Marshall, 1 p.m.
8-man Football
Pawnee at LSA/Mount Pulaski, noon
Boys Soccer
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Williamsville Tournament
Volleyball
Warrensburg-Latham at Mattoon Tournament, 10 a.m.
LSA/Decatur Chrisian at St. Teresa Invitational
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Altamont Tournament
Mount Zion at Olney Classic, 9 a.m.
Millikin
Women's Volleyball at Pacific Coast Classic (LaVerne, California): vs Occidental, 11:15 a.m. (PT); vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 3:45 p.m. (PT)
Men’s Golf at Denison's Ted Barclay Invitational (Granville, OH)
Women's Golf at Denison's Lynn Schweitzer Invitational (Granville, OH)
Women's Soccer at Kalamazoo, 11 a.m.
Football vs Greenville, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Millikin
Men’s Golf at Denison's Ted Barclay Invitational (Granville, OH)
Women's Golf at Denison's Lynn Schweitzer Invitational (Granville, OH)
Women's Soccer at Albion, 11 a.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Boys Soccer
Lincoln at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 5 p.m.
Monticello at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 10 a.m.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Athens, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Argenta-Oreana at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at Normal University (Maxwell Park), 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana, Central A&M at Bement, 4 p.m.
Golf
Mount Zion at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Hickory Point), 3:45 p.m. (boys)
Pana, Lincolnwood at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Red Tail Run), 3:30 p.m. (girls)
Mount Zion, Effingham St. Anthony at Effingham, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.
Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Stanford Olympia, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Rochester, 4:15 p.m.
Lincoln at Mount Zion, 4:15 p.m.
Volleyball
Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
LSA/Decatur Christian at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.
Downs Tri-Valley at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.