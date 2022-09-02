 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Friday, Sept. 2

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal Community, 5:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Chrisman Cow Chip Classic, 9 a.m.

Football

Chatham Glenwood at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Rochester, 7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Carlyle, 7 p.m.

Recommended for you…

Belleville Althoff at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion at Danville Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)

Millikin

Women's Volleyball at Pacific Coast Classic (LaVerne, California): vs Whittier College, 4:15 p.m. (PT); vs. University of La Verne, 6:30 p.m. (PT)

Cross Country at Lewis University's Flyer Early Bird Meet (Romeoville), 6 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 3

Cross Country

Central A&M at Rochester, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston Invitational, 9 a.m.

St. Teresa at Harvest Christian Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Football

Central A&M at Marshall, 1 p.m.

8-man Football

Pawnee at LSA/Mount Pulaski, noon

Boys Soccer

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Williamsville Tournament

Volleyball

Warrensburg-Latham at Mattoon Tournament, 10 a.m.

LSA/Decatur Chrisian at St. Teresa Invitational

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Altamont Tournament

Mount Zion at Olney Classic, 9 a.m.

Millikin

Women's Volleyball at Pacific Coast Classic (LaVerne, California): vs Occidental, 11:15 a.m. (PT); vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, 3:45 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Golf at Denison's Ted Barclay Invitational (Granville, OH)

Women's Golf at Denison's Lynn Schweitzer Invitational (Granville, OH)

Women's Soccer at Kalamazoo, 11 a.m.

Football vs Greenville, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer vs. Greenville, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4

Millikin

Men’s Golf at Denison's Ted Barclay Invitational (Granville, OH)

Women's Golf at Denison's Lynn Schweitzer Invitational (Granville, OH)

Women's Soccer at Albion, 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5

Boys Soccer

Lincoln at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 5 p.m.

Monticello at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 10 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Tolono Unity, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Argenta-Oreana at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at Normal University (Maxwell Park), 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana, Central A&M at Bement, 4 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Hickory Point), 3:45 p.m. (boys)

Pana, Lincolnwood at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Red Tail Run), 3:30 p.m. (girls)

Mount Zion, Effingham St. Anthony at Effingham, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 4:30 p.m.

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Stanford Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Rochester, 4:15 p.m.

Lincoln at Mount Zion, 4:15 p.m.

Volleyball

Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

LSA/Decatur Christian at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Charleston, 7 p.m.

Downs Tri-Valley at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News