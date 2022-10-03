 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 4

Cross Country

Central A&M at Normal University, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lanphier at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana, Cerro Gordo-Bement, LSA/Decatur Christian at Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (Arcola)

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s Soccer at Wisconsin-Platteville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 5

Boys Soccer

Arthur Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at St. Teresa (Fairview Park), 4 p.m.

Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6

Cross Country

Charleston, Mattoon, Champaign Central at MacArthur/Eisenhower (South Shores), 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Springfield Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at Rochester, 4 p.m.

Jacksonville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Tuscola at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Clinton, 6 p.m.

Shelbyville at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana, LSA/Decatur Christian, Cerro Gordo-Bement at Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (Arcola)

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Sullivan, 7 p.m.

Millikin

Women's Golf at CCIW Championships (Milwaukee), 8 a.m.

Friday, Oct. 7

Football

Jacksonville at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 7 p.m.

Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.

Collinsville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Sangamon Valley.Tri-City at Villa Grove-Heritage, 7 p.m.

Tuscola at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 9 Meet (Washington Park), 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament

Millikin

Women's Golf at CCIW Championships (Milwaukee), 8 a.m.

Women's Volleyball at Washington St. Louis Invite: vs Illinois College, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Heyworth, 9 a.m.

St. Teresa at Cumberland Invitational (Lake Land College), 9 a.m.

8-man Football

LSA/Mount Pulaski at Danville Schlarman, 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. (football field)

St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 9 Meet (Washington Park), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament

Millikin

Swimming hosting Homecoming Alumni Meet

Women's Volleyball at Washington St. Louis Invite: vs Wisconsin-La Crosse, 10 a.m.; vs. Washington St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Football vs Augustana, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer at Augustana, 3:30 p.m.

