Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Oct. 4
Cross Country
Central A&M at Normal University, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Lincoln, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lanphier at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Pleasant Plains at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Arthur Christian, 6 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana, Cerro Gordo-Bement, LSA/Decatur Christian at Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (Arcola)
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s Soccer at Wisconsin-Platteville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 5
Boys Soccer
Arthur Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at St. Teresa (Fairview Park), 4 p.m.
Springfield Sacred-Heart Griffin at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 6
Cross Country
Charleston, Mattoon, Champaign Central at MacArthur/Eisenhower (South Shores), 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Springfield Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 6 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at Rochester, 4 p.m.
Jacksonville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Tuscola at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Clinton, 6 p.m.
Shelbyville at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana, LSA/Decatur Christian, Cerro Gordo-Bement at Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (Arcola)
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Women's Golf at CCIW Championships (Milwaukee), 8 a.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Football
Jacksonville at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield Lanphier, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 7 p.m.
Clinton at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.
Collinsville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Sangamon Valley.Tri-City at Villa Grove-Heritage, 7 p.m.
Tuscola at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 9 Meet (Washington Park), 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament
Millikin
Women's Golf at CCIW Championships (Milwaukee), 8 a.m.
Women's Volleyball at Washington St. Louis Invite: vs Illinois College, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Heyworth, 9 a.m.
St. Teresa at Cumberland Invitational (Lake Land College), 9 a.m.
8-man Football
LSA/Mount Pulaski at Danville Schlarman, 3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. (football field)
St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 9 Meet (Washington Park), 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament
Millikin
Swimming hosting Homecoming Alumni Meet
Women's Volleyball at Washington St. Louis Invite: vs Wisconsin-La Crosse, 10 a.m.; vs. Washington St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Football vs Augustana, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer at Augustana, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer at Augustana, 3:30 p.m.
