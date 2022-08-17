Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Thursday, Aug. 18
Mount Zion at Lincoln Scramble, 1 p.m. (boys)
Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Alumni Trial Meet (Fairview Park), 4 p.m.
Mount Zion at Bloomington Tournament, 1 p.m. (girls)
Saturday, Aug. 20
A-C Central at St. Teresa T-Shirt Run, 8 a.m.
Olney Richland County at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.
Women's Soccer vs Greenville, 5 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 22
Meridian, St. Teresa at Tuscola Invitational, 1 p.m.
Mount Zion, Taylorville at Mattoon, 4 p.m. (girls)
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.
Effingham St. Anthony at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford Olympia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 5 p.m.
Monticello at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Pana at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Meridian at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at LSA/Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.
Monticello at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Morrisonville at Central A&M, 7:15 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tuscola, 7 p.m.
PHOTOS: Check out these photos of St. Teresa's new football field
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!