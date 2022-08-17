 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Thursday, Aug. 18

Golf

Mount Zion at Lincoln Scramble, 1 p.m. (boys)

Girls Tennis

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 19

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Alumni Trial Meet (Fairview Park), 4 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion at Bloomington Tournament, 1 p.m. (girls)

Saturday, Aug. 20

Cross Country

A-C Central at St. Teresa T-Shirt Run, 8 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Olney Richland County at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.

Millikin

Women's Soccer vs Greenville, 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 22

Golf

Meridian, St. Teresa at Tuscola Invitational, 1 p.m.

Mount Zion, Taylorville at Mattoon, 4 p.m. (girls)

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Lincoln, 4:15 p.m.

Effingham St. Anthony at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Stanford Olympia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 5 p.m.

Monticello at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Pana at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Meridian at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at St. Joseph-Ogden, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at LSA/Decatur Christian, 6 p.m.

Monticello at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Morrisonville at Central A&M, 7:15 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tuscola, 7 p.m.

