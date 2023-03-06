Wednesday, March 8
Track & Field
St. Teresa, Eisenhower, MacArthur, Warrensburg-Latham, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, Meridian at Mount Zion Indoor Meet, 4 p.m. (boys)
Friday, March 10
Millikin
Men's and Women’s Track & Field at NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championships, Birmingham, Alabama
Wrestling at NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships (Roanoke, Va.)
Softball at Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.: vs. Berry, noon; vs. Christopher Newport, 2:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Track & Field
Maroa-Forsyth girls at Mount Zion Indoor Meet (girls and boys)
St. Teresa at Rantoul Indoor Meet (boys and girls)
Central A&M at Charleston Indoor Meet (girls)
Millikin
Men's and Women’s Track & Field at NCAA DIII Indoor Track and Field Championships, Birmingham, Alabama
Wrestling at NCAA DIII Wrestling Championships (Roanoke, Va.)
Women’s and Men’s Tennis vs. Kaskaskia, 9 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.
Softball at Cross Bay Bash, Newport News, Va.: vs. Transylvania, 9 a.m.; vs. Virginia Wesleyan, 11:30 a.m.
Baseball vs. Hope (DH), 11 a.m.
