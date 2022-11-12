 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Saturday, Nov. 12

Millikin

Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Whitewater at Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament

Women’s Triathlon at National Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

Cross Country at NCAA Regional, Geneva

Wrestling hosting Millikin Open, 9:30 a.m.

Football at Carthage, 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball at Illinois College, 5 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 14

Girls Basketball

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at South Fork, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Neoga, 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Argenta-Oreana vs. Champaign St. Thomas More at Maroa-Forsyth Round Robin, 5:30 p.m.

LSA vs. Maroa-Forsyth at Maroa-Forsyth Round Robin, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Clinton Turkey Tussle

Millikin

Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois College, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15

Girls Basketball

Mount Zion at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at El Paso-Gridley, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 6 p.m.

St. Teresa at Clinton Turkey Tussle

Millikin

Men’s Basketball at Greenville, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News