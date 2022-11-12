Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Nov. 12
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Whitewater at Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament
Women’s Triathlon at National Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
Cross Country at NCAA Regional, Geneva
Wrestling hosting Millikin Open, 9:30 a.m.
Football at Carthage, 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball at Illinois College, 5 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 14
Girls Basketball
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at South Fork, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Neoga, 6 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana vs. Champaign St. Thomas More at Maroa-Forsyth Round Robin, 5:30 p.m.
LSA vs. Maroa-Forsyth at Maroa-Forsyth Round Robin, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Clinton Turkey Tussle
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs. Illinois College, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 15
Girls Basketball
Mount Zion at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at El Paso-Gridley, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 6 p.m.
St. Teresa at Clinton Turkey Tussle
Millikin
Men’s Basketball at Greenville, 7 p.m.
Photos: St. Teresa 49, Chester 0
