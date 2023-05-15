Tuesday, May 16
Baseball
Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower at Springfield SHG, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Class 2A Rochester Regional
Mount Zion vs. Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 5 p.m.
Softball
Springfield SHG at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa/Arcola winner vs. LeRoy, 4:30 p.m.
Meridian vs. Tuscola, 6 p.m.
Central A&M/CHBC winner vs. Casey-Westfield, 4:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower baseball at MacArthur
