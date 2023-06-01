agate Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule Jun 1, 2023 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, June 2SoftballClass 3A Chatham Sectional Mount Zion vs. Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m. Eisenhower baseball at MacArthur Eisenhower's Christopher Benner slides into third base while MacArthur's Zion Bradford catches the ball during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW Eisenhower's Marshawn Cooper delivers a pitch during the baseball game against MacArthur at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW Eisenhower's Cayden Scott takes the ball while MacArthur's Robert Prange slides safe into third base during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW Eisenhower's Christopher Benner watches a pitch during the baseball game against MacArthur at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur's Sean Abraham delivers a pitch during the baseball game against Eisenhower at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports Playoff Tournament Basketball Linguistics Religion Politics Hydrography Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Construction Industry Armed Forces Statistics School Systems Trade Business Education Baseball Athletics University Computer Science Softball Mathematics Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Shelbyville second, St. Teresa and Mount Zion sixth at IHSA Boys State Track Meet Led by three relay medals, including a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay to finish the meet, Shelbyville took a second-place finish. IHSA Boys State Track & Field Meet open with Class 1A semifinals at Eastern Illinois The Class 1A semifinals of the IHSA State Track Meet are Thursday. Macon County athletes with 16 entrants at Class 2A boys state track meet The Class 2A and 3A semifinals of the IHSA State Track Meet are Friday. Mahomet-Seymour exerts defensive dominance to doom Rantoul 10-0 Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Mahomet-Seymour bottled Rantoul 10-0 for an Illinois high … Chatham Glenwood earns narrow win over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-1 Chatham Glenwood found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-1 during this Illinois baseball game. Watch Now: Related Video Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers to step down Michael Jordan "was horrible to play with," says Scottie Pippen Michael Jordan "was horrible to play with," says Scottie Pippen Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' Tennis star Sloane Stephens feels online racism has 'only gotten worse' NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana NFL player says his best games were under the influence of marijuana