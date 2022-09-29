Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 30
Football
Springfield at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Shelbyville at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Stanford Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Sullivan-Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Arthur Christian at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament
Millikin
Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Simpson, 4:30 p.m.; vs. Fontbonne, 7 p.m.
Cross Country hosting H.W. Wright Classic (South Shores), 5:30 p.m.
Women's Volleyball vs Central College vs. Fontbonne University
Saturday, Oct. 1
Cross Country
MacArthur/Eisenhower, Mount Zion at Peoria Invite (Detweiller Park), 9 a.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet
8-man Football
South Fork at LSA, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Taylorville, 10 a.m.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Athens, 10 a.m.
St. Teresa at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Eisenhower, Central A&M at Carlinville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament
Millikin
Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Central, 11 a.m.; vs Fontbonne, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer vs North Park, 1 p.m.
Football at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer vs North Park, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 3
Boys Soccer
Farmer City Blue Ridge at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Springfield Calvary, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham (Forsyth Park), 4 p.m.
Shelbyville at St. Teresa, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Rantoul, 7 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana, LSA/Decatur Christian, Cerro Gordo-Bement at Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (Arcola)
