Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 30

Football

Springfield at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Stanford Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Sullivan-Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Arthur Christian at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament

Millikin

Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Simpson, 4:30 p.m.; vs. Fontbonne, 7 p.m.

Cross Country hosting H.W. Wright Classic (South Shores), 5:30 p.m.

Women's Volleyball vs Central College vs. Fontbonne University

Saturday, Oct. 1

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower, Mount Zion at Peoria Invite (Detweiller Park), 9 a.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet

8-man Football

South Fork at LSA, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Taylorville, 10 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Athens, 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Eisenhower, Central A&M at Carlinville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament

Millikin

Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Central, 11 a.m.; vs Fontbonne, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer vs North Park, 1 p.m.

Football at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer vs North Park, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 3

Boys Soccer

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Springfield Calvary, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham (Forsyth Park), 4 p.m.

Shelbyville at St. Teresa, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Rantoul, 7 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana, LSA/Decatur Christian, Cerro Gordo-Bement at Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament (Arcola)

