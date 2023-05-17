Thursday, May 18
Baseball
MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.
Class 1A Argenta Regional
Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. Champaign St. Thomas More, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Track & Field
St. Teresa, Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana, Maroa-Forsyth, Meridian, Cerro Gordo-Bement at Class 1A state track semifinals
Millikin
Softball vs. Wartburg at NCAA Regional (Angola, Ind.), 1 p.m.
Men's and Women's Track & Field at Last Chance Meet (Augustana), 11 a.m.
