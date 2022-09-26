Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 27
Cross Country
MacArthur/Eisenhower, Central A&M, Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at Central Illinois Invite, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Mount Zion, Rochester at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Hickory Point), 3:45 p.m. (boys)
Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Jacksonville at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Lutheran at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge at LSA-Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 28
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Bismarck-Henning, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Jacksonville (Illinois College), 4:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Women's Soccer at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball vs North Park, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, Central A&M at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Arthur Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Riverton at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.
Effingham at Mount ZIon, 4:30 p.m. (soccer field)
Urbana University High at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Peoria Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Eisenhower at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Arcola at Sangamon Valley.Tri-City, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Football
Springfield at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Shelbyville at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Stanford Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Sullivan-Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Arthur Christian at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament
Millikin
Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Simpson, 4:30 p.m.; vs. Fontbonne, 7 p.m.
Cross Country hosting H.W. Wright Classic (South Shores), 5:30 p.m.
Women's Volleyball vs Central College vs. Fontbonne University
Saturday, Oct. 1
Cross Country
MacArthur/Eisenhower, Mount Zion at Peoria Invite (Detweiller Park), 9 a.m.
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet
8-man Football
South Fork at LSA, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Taylorville, 10 a.m.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Athens, 10 a.m.
St. Teresa at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.
Volleyball
Eisenhower, Central A&M at Carlinville Invitational, 9 a.m.
Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament
Millikin
Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Central, 11 a.m.; vs Fontbonne, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer vs North Park, 1 p.m.
Football at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer vs North Park, 3:30 p.m.