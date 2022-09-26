 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower, Central A&M, Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at Central Illinois Invite, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion, Rochester at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Hickory Point), 3:45 p.m. (boys)

Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Jacksonville at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Lutheran at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lincoln at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at LSA-Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 28

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Farmer City Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Bismarck-Henning, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Jacksonville (Illinois College), 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Millikin

Women's Soccer at Illinois Wesleyan, 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball vs North Park, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, Central A&M at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Arthur Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Effingham at Mount ZIon, 4:30 p.m. (soccer field)

Urbana University High at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Peoria Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Eisenhower at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Arcola at Sangamon Valley.Tri-City, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 30

Football

Springfield at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Stanford Olympia at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Sullivan-Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Arthur Christian at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament

Millikin

Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Simpson, 4:30 p.m.; vs. Fontbonne, 7 p.m.

Cross Country hosting H.W. Wright Classic (South Shores), 5:30 p.m.

Women's Volleyball vs Central College vs. Fontbonne University

Saturday, Oct. 1

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower, Mount Zion at Peoria Invite (Detweiller Park), 9 a.m.

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Lincoln Prairie Conference Meet

8-man Football

South Fork at LSA, 6 p.m.

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Taylorville, 10 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Athens, 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 1 p.m.

Volleyball

Eisenhower, Central A&M at Carlinville Invitational, 9 a.m.

Mount Zion at Riverton Tournament

Millikin

Women's Volleyball hosting Millikin Invitational: vs Central, 11 a.m.; vs Fontbonne, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer vs North Park, 1 p.m.

Football at Illinois Wesleyan, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer vs North Park, 3:30 p.m.

