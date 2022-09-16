Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Sept. 17
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, Central A&M at Cross Country Classic (Tuscola), 10 a.m.
St. Teresa at North Mac Invitational, 9 a.m.
Golf
MacArthur/Eisenhower, St. Teresa, Mount Zion at Mike Rusk Invitational (Hickory Point), 9 a.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Vandalia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 10 a.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
St. Teresa at Champaign Centennial, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Paris Doubles Invitational, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Charleston Tournament, 8 a.m.
Eisenhower at Vandalia Invitational, 9 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth, LSA/Decatur Christian at Mount Pulaski Fall Festival
Millikin
Women’s Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.
Cross Country at Wheaton Gill Dodds Invitational (Warrensville)
Men’s Soccer at DePauw, noon
Football at Washington St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Women’s Soccer vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball at Jim Coleman Classic (Aurora): vs. vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.; vs. Aurora, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Millikin
Women’s Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.
Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)
Monday, Sept. 19
Golf
Meridian, Central A&M at Clinton Invitational (boys only), 3 p.m.
Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford Olympia at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Rochester at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Hartsburg-Emden at Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Tuscola at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cross Country
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Cerro Gordo, 4:30 p.m.
Central A&M, Sullivan at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Central Illinois Conference Meet (Eagle Creek), 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, 3 p.m. (boys)
Mount Zion, Effingham, Pana at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.
Danville Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m. (football field)
Girls Tennis
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Normal University, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Meridian, 7 p.m.
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Villa Grove at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Broadlands Heritage, 7 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
MACON SPEEDWAY
Current standings through Sept. 16
Pro late models
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 880; -
2. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 854; -26
3. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 848; -32
4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 766; -114
5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -226
6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -258
7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 556; -324
8. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 524; -356
9. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -360
10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 518; -362
Modifieds
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 944; -
2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 916; -28
3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 852; -92
4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 834; -110
5. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 612; -332
6. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 568; -376
7. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 556; -388
8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 550; -394
9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 516; -428
10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 492; -452
Pro mods
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 992; -
2. 8UP Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 884; -108
3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 870; -122
4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 850; -142
5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 752; -240
6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 748; -244
7. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 612; -380
8. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -448
9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 496; -496
10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 434; -558
Sportsman
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -
2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46
3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58
4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64
5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98
6. 87 Wes O’Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122
7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136
8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150
9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214
10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228
Street Stocks
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 896; -
2. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 676; -220
3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -234
4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 654; -242
5. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 646; -250
6. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 600; -296
7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 592; -304
8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 540; -356
9. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 498; -398
10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 482; -414
Hornets
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 890; -
2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 858; -32
3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 588; -302
4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -402
5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -456
6. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 386; -504
7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 378; -512
8. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -604
9. 20 Casey Eskew; Springfield, IL; 234; -656
10. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -660
Micros
Name; Hometown; Points; Gap
1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 776; -
2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 762; -14
3. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 576; -200
4. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 568; -208
5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 476; -300
6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 444; -332
7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 404; -372
8. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 356; -420
9. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 342; -434
10. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 334; -442
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten