Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Sept. 17

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, Central A&M at Cross Country Classic (Tuscola), 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at North Mac Invitational, 9 a.m.

Golf

MacArthur/Eisenhower, St. Teresa, Mount Zion at Mike Rusk Invitational (Hickory Point), 9 a.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Vandalia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 10 a.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

St. Teresa at Champaign Centennial, 11 a.m.

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Paris Doubles Invitational, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Charleston Tournament, 8 a.m.

Eisenhower at Vandalia Invitational, 9 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth, LSA/Decatur Christian at Mount Pulaski Fall Festival

Millikin

Women’s Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Cross Country at Wheaton Gill Dodds Invitational (Warrensville)

Men’s Soccer at DePauw, noon

Football at Washington St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Women’s Soccer vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball at Jim Coleman Classic (Aurora): vs. vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.; vs. Aurora, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Millikin

Women’s Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)

Monday, Sept. 19

Golf

Meridian, Central A&M at Clinton Invitational (boys only), 3 p.m.

Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford Olympia at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Rochester at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Hartsburg-Emden at Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Tuscola at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Cross Country

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Cerro Gordo, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M, Sullivan at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Central Illinois Conference Meet (Eagle Creek), 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, 3 p.m. (boys)

Mount Zion, Effingham, Pana at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.

Danville Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m. (football field)

Girls Tennis

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Normal University, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian, 7 p.m.

New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Broadlands Heritage, 7 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

MACON SPEEDWAY

Current standings through Sept. 16

Pro late models

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 10C Colby Eller; Taylorville, IL; 880; -

2. 14J Braden Johnson; Taylorville, IL; 854; -26

3. 11 Ryan Miller; Lincoln, IL; 848; -32

4. 27 Colby Sheppard; Williamsville, IL; 766; -114

5. 55 Rockett Bennett; Argenta, IL; 654; -226

6. 25 Dakota Ewing; Warrensburg, IL; 622; -258

7. 9B Brandon Miller; Broadwell, IL; 556; -324

8. 6P Jose Parga; New Berlin, IL; 524; -356

9. 27E Dalton Ewing; Decatur, IL; 520; -360

10. T22 Curtis Eller; Taylorville, IL; 518; -362

Modifieds

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 28 Rodney Standerfer; Summerfield, IL; 944; -

2. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 916; -28

3. 87C Alan Crowder; Elwin, IL; 852; -92

4. 99 Tim Luttrell; Riverton, IL; 834; -110

5. 8Z Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 612; -332

6. 4M Clint Martin; Ramsey, IL; 568; -376

7. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 556; -388

8. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 550; -394

9. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig; Highland, IL; 516; -428

10. 71 Jeff Graham; Stonington, IL; 492; -452

Pro mods

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 4T Guy Taylor; Springfield, IL; 992; -

2. 8UP Zach Taylor; Springfield, IL; 884; -108

3. 15C Kevin Crowder; Argenta, IL; 870; -122

4. 78 Maxx Emerson; Taylorville, IL; 850; -142

5. 12 Dean Holt; Decatur, IL; 752; -240

6. 24M Matt Milner; Chatham, IL; 748; -244

7. 7B Brian Burns; Bethany, IL; 612; -380

8. 67 Austin Seets; Brighton, IL; 544; -448

9. 10 Adam Rhoades; Clinton, IL; 496; -496

10. J13 Justin Coffey; Stonington, IL; 434; -558

Sportsman

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 25 Dennis Vandermeersch; Springfield, IL; 414; -

2. 11 Rick Roedel; Shelbyville, IL; 368; -46

3. 84L Jim Farley III; Springfield, IL; 356; -58

4. 41 Scott Landers; Taylorville, IL; 350; -64

5. 07 Phil Moreland; Assumption, IL; 316; -98

6. 87 Wes O’Dell; Springfield, IL; 292; -122

7. 21 Ed Cleeton; Tovey, IL; 278; -136

8. 5S Ronald Bacon; Decatur, IL; 264; -150

9. 11 Roy Magee; Springfield, IL; 200; -214

10. 14 Cole Landers; Taylorville, IL; 186; -228

Street Stocks

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 11 Terry Reed; Cerro Gordo, IL; 896; -

2. 08 Brian R. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 676; -220

3. 16 Nick Macklin; Argenta, IL; 662; -234

4. 21 Jaret Duff; Maroa, IL; 654; -242

5. 17 Bobby Beiler; Blue Mound, IL; 646; -250

6. 67 Rudy Zaragoza; Jacksonville, IL; 600; -296

7. 21R Dustin Reed; Decatur, IL; 592; -304

8. 80 Brian J. Dasenbrock; Decatur, IL; 540; -356

9. 55 Zane Reitz; Veedersburg, IN; 498; -398

10. 21E Eric Boomer; Bethany, IL; 482; -414

Hornets

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 95Q Tristin Quinlan; Decatur, IL; 890; -

2. 357 Billy Mason; Brownstown, IL; 858; -32

3. 324 Brady Reed; Decatur, IL; 588; -302

4. 15T Taryn Page; Decatur, IL; 488; -402

5. 34 Jeremy Reed; Decatur, IL; 434; -456

6. 20B Bridget Fulton; Marissa, IL; 386; -504

7. 98 Ken Reed; Decatur, IL; 378; -512

8. DA28 Jimmy Dutlinger; Peoria, IL; 286; -604

9. 20 Casey Eskew; Springfield, IL; 234; -656

10. 41 Jaekob Durbin; Ramsey, IL; 230; -660

Micros

Name; Hometown; Points; Gap

1. 8B John Barnard; Sherman, IL; 776; -

2. 21 Aarik Andruskevitch; Riverton, IL; 762; -14

3. 55S Daryn Stark; Springfield, IL; 576; -200

4. 55H Hayden Harvey; Warrensburg, IL; 568; -208

5. 00 Joe Taft; Dawson, IL; 476; -300

6. 92 John Plotner; Decatur, IL; 444; -332

7. N1A Shania Alexander; Humboldt, IL; 404; -372

8. 87 Collin Shain; Sullivan, IL; 356; -420

9. 40 Devin Feger; East Peoria, IL; 342; -434

10. 17 Molly Day; East Peoria, IL; 334; -442

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

