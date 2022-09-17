 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, Central A&M at Cross Country Classic (Tuscola), 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at North Mac Invitational, 9 a.m.

Golf

MacArthur/Eisenhower, St. Teresa, Mount Zion at Mike Rusk Invitational (Hickory Point), 9 a.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Vandalia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 10 a.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.

St. Teresa at Champaign Centennial, 11 a.m.

People are also reading…

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Paris Doubles Invitational, 8 a.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Charleston Tournament, 8 a.m.

Eisenhower at Vandalia Invitational, 9 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth, LSA/Decatur Christian at Mount Pulaski Fall Festival

Millikin

Women's Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Cross Country at Wheaton Gill Dodds Invitational (Warrensville)

Men’s Soccer at DePauw, noon

Football at Washington St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.

Women's Volleyball at Jim Coleman Classic (Aurora): vs. vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.; vs. Aurora, 5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 18

Millikin

Women's Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.

Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)

Monday, Sept. 19

Golf

Meridian, Central A&M at Clinton Invitational (boys only), 3 p.m.

Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 8:30 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.

Stanford Olympia at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Rochester at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Meridian, 7 p.m.

Hartsburg-Emden at Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.

Tuscola at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Cross Country

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Cerro Gordo, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M, Sullivan at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Central Illinois Conference Meet (Eagle Creek), 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, 3 p.m. (boys)

Mount Zion, Effingham, Pana at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.

Danville Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m. (football field)

Girls Tennis

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Normal University, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian, 7 p.m.

New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Broadlands Heritage, 7 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News