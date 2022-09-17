Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Sept. 17
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, Central A&M at Cross Country Classic (Tuscola), 10 a.m.
St. Teresa at North Mac Invitational, 9 a.m.
Golf
MacArthur/Eisenhower, St. Teresa, Mount Zion at Mike Rusk Invitational (Hickory Point), 9 a.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Vandalia at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 10 a.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Mattoon, 11:30 a.m.
St. Teresa at Champaign Centennial, 11 a.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Paris Doubles Invitational, 8 a.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Charleston Tournament, 8 a.m.
Eisenhower at Vandalia Invitational, 9 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth, LSA/Decatur Christian at Mount Pulaski Fall Festival
Millikin
Women's Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.
Cross Country at Wheaton Gill Dodds Invitational (Warrensville)
Men’s Soccer at DePauw, noon
Football at Washington St. Louis, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.
Women's Volleyball at Jim Coleman Classic (Aurora): vs. vs Rose-Hulman, 3 p.m.; vs. Aurora, 5 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Millikin
Women's Golf at Illinois Wesleyan Fall Classic, 9 a.m.
Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)
Monday, Sept. 19
Golf
Meridian, Central A&M at Clinton Invitational (boys only), 3 p.m.
Mount Zion at Apollo Conference Meet, 8:30 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Taylorville, 4:30 p.m.
Stanford Olympia at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Riverton, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Rochester at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Meridian, 7 p.m.
Hartsburg-Emden at Maroa-Forsyth, 6 p.m.
Tuscola at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s Golf at Rhodes Fall Classic (Tunica, MS)
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cross Country
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Cerro Gordo, 4:30 p.m.
Central A&M, Sullivan at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Central Illinois Conference Meet (Eagle Creek), 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, 3 p.m. (boys)
Mount Zion, Effingham, Pana at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.
Danville Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m. (football field)
Girls Tennis
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Normal University, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Meridian, 7 p.m.
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Villa Grove at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Broadlands Heritage, 7 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.