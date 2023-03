Tuesday, March 28

Baseball

Rochester at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

EIsenhower at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

Heyworth at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Meridian at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

LSA at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Mount Zion at Pana, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Williamsville, 5 p.m.

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth (at Maroa), 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Meridian at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

Meridian, Sangamon Valley/Tri-CIty at Central A&M 5-team meet, 4 p.m. (boys and girls)

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sullivan, 4 p.m.

Millikin

Baseball vs. Franklin, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29

Baseball

Springfield Southeast at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

MacArthur at Rochester, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Westville at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Heyworth at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Champaign St. Thomas More at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Softball

Rochester at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

Eisenhower at Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Metamora, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Meridian at Windsor/Stew-Stras, 4:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

Warrensburg-Latham, Athens, Sullivan at Meridian, 4 p.m. (boys and girls)

Central A&M, Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m. (boys and girls)

Millikin

Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Greenville, 4 p.m.

Baseball at Greenville, 5 p.m.

Thursday, March 30

Baseball

Mount Zion at Champaign Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Pulaski at LSA, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana vs. Tri-City/Sangamon Valley (at Millikin), 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Champaign Judah Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Springfield Lutheran, 4:30 p.m.

LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS at Athens, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Williamsville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 31

Baseball

Taylorville at Maroa-Forsyth, 4:30 p.m.

Riverton at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at Downs Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Quincy Notre Dame at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Softball

Mount Zion at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

LeRoy at Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Pana at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski at Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 1

Baseball

Eisenhower at Mount Pulaski, 10 a.m.

Effingham at Mount Zion (DH), 11 a.m.

St. Teresa at Heyworth (DH), 10 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Neoga, 11 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Springfield Lutheran, 10 a.m.

LSA at LeRoy (DH), 10 a.m.

New Berlin at Central A&M, 10 a.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley vs. East Alton-Wood River (at Busch Stadium, St. Louis), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Mahomet-Seymour, 10 a.m.

Softball

Mount Zion at Effingham (DH), 11 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham, Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski at PORTA Spring Slam (UIS)

Track & Field

St. Teresa at Warrensburg-Latham Invite, 10 a.m. (boys and girls)

Millikin

Women's Golf at St. Louis Spring Invitational

Men's Tennis vs Principia, 9 a.m.; vs. Lewis & Clark, 4 p.m.

Men’s and Women's Track and Field vs Millikin's Alumni Invite, 10 a.m.

Women’s Tennis Lewis & Clark, 10 a.m.

Softball vs North Central, 1 p.m. (DH)

Baseball vs Carthage, 1 p.m. (DH)

Sunday, April 2

Millikin

Women's Golf at St. Louis Spring Invitational

Men’s Golf at Rhodes Spring Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Men’s & Women’s Tennis vs Webster, 10 a.m.; vs. Roosevelt, 4 p.m.

Baseball vs. Carthage, noon

Monday, April 3

Baseball

Mount Zion at MacArthur, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Pana, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Hartsburg-Emden, 4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at LSA, 4:30 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

VIlla Grove at Cerro Gordo-Bement (at Bement), 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Springfield Lanphier, 4:30 p.m.

Auburn at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Pana at LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

MacArthur at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Monticello at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Pana, 4:30 p.m.

Heritage at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski at Auburn, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Effingham St. Anthony at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Bloomington Central Catholic at St. Teresa, 4 p.m.

Track & Field

MacArthur, Mount Zion, Eisenhower, Argenta/LSA/DCS at Meridian, 4 p.m. (boys and girls)

Millikin

Men’s Golf at Rhodes Spring Invite, 8:30 a.m.

