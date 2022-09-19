Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 20
Cross Country
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Cerro Gordo, 4:30 p.m.
Central A&M, Sullivan at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
Central Illinois Conference Meet (Eagle Creek), 10 a.m.
Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, 3 p.m. (boys)
Mount Zion, Effingham, Pana at Taylorville, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.
Danville Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m. (football field)
Girls Tennis
Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Shelbyville at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Normal University, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Meridian, 7 p.m.
New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.
Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Villa Grove at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Broadlands Heritage, 7 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Cross Country
MacArthur/Eisenhower, Mount Zion at Mattoon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 8 Meet (Lynx), 8:30 a.m. (boys)
Meridian at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 4 p.m.
Charleston at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Danville at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s Golf at CCIW Preview (Yorkville)
Women's Golf at CCIW Preview (Milwaukee), 1 p.m.
Women's Volleyball at Carroll, 7 p.m.
Women's Soccer at Washington St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Men’s Soccer vs. Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Cross Country
Clinton at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.
Golf
MacArthur/Eisenhower, Charleston, Paris at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)
St. Teresa at Tuscola 5-team meet, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.
Mahomet-Seymour at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Meridian at Clinton, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola, 6 p.m.
LSA/Decatur Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.
Sullivan at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Shelbyville at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
Football
MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
Normal University at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Villa Grove-Heritage at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Tuscola at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Clinton
8-man Football
Milledgeville at LSA/Mount Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mount Zion at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)
Millikin
Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)
Women's Volleyball vs Augustana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa at Spartan Classic (St. Joseph-Ogden), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.
Bloomington at Mount ZIon, 10 a.m. (football field)
St. Teresa at Springfield Southeast, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur, Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham at Charles Scanavino Tournament (Eisenhower), 9 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Reed Custer Classic
Central A&M at Arcola Tournament, 8 a.m.
Millikin
Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)
Football vs North Park, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer at Carroll, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.