Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Sept. 20

Cross Country

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Cerro Gordo, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M, Sullivan at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

Central Illinois Conference Meet (Eagle Creek), 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, 3 p.m. (boys)

Mount Zion, Effingham, Pana at Taylorville, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Normal U High, 4:30 p.m.

Danville Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 6 p.m. (football field)

Girls Tennis

Bloomington Cornerstone Christian at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Shelbyville at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Normal University, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian, 7 p.m.

New Berlin at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.

Okaw Valley at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove at LSA/Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Broadlands Heritage, 7 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 21

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower, Mount Zion at Mattoon Invitational, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 8 Meet (Lynx), 8:30 a.m. (boys)

Meridian at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 4 p.m.

Charleston at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Arthur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Danville at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Cumberland, 7 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s Golf at CCIW Preview (Yorkville)

Women's Golf at CCIW Preview (Milwaukee), 1 p.m.

Women's Volleyball at Carroll, 7 p.m.

Women's Soccer at Washington St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Men’s Soccer vs. Rose-Hulman, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22

Cross Country

Clinton at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Golf

MacArthur/Eisenhower, Charleston, Paris at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)

St. Teresa at Tuscola 5-team meet, 4 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Springfield Lanphier at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Meridian at Clinton, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Riverton, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Tuscola, 6 p.m.

LSA/Decatur Christian at Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 7 p.m.

Sullivan at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Shelbyville at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 23

Football

MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Normal University at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Sullivan, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove-Heritage at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Tuscola at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Clinton

8-man Football

Milledgeville at LSA/Mount Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)

Millikin

Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)

Women's Volleyball vs Augustana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa at Spartan Classic (St. Joseph-Ogden), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.

Bloomington at Mount ZIon, 10 a.m. (football field)

St. Teresa at Springfield Southeast, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur, Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham at Charles Scanavino Tournament (Eisenhower), 9 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Reed Custer Classic

Central A&M at Arcola Tournament, 8 a.m.

Millikin

Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)

Football vs North Park, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer at Carroll, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

