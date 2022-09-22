 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 23

Football

MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.

Normal University at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Meridian at Sullivan, 7 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield, 7 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.

Villa Grove-Heritage at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Tuscola at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Clinton

8-man Football

Milledgeville at LSA/Mount Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)

Millikin

Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)

Women's Volleyball vs Augustana, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa at Spartan Classic (St. Joseph-Ogden), 9 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.

Bloomington at Mount ZIon, 10 a.m. (football field)

St. Teresa at Springfield Southeast, 11 a.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur, Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham at Charles Scanavino Tournament (Eisenhower), 9 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Reed Custer Classic

Central A&M at Arcola Tournament, 8 a.m.

Millikin

Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)

Football vs North Park, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer at Carroll, 2 p.m.

Men’s Soccer at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 26

Golf

Okaw Valley, Central A&M at Meridian, 4 p.m.

St. Teresa, Clinton at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham Triangular, 3:30 p.m.

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 8 Tournament

Boys Soccer

Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Olney Richland County, 4:30 p.m.

Champaign St. Thomas More at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Mount Zion at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Meridian at Edinburg, 7 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.

Neoga at Central A&M, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s Golf hosting Country Club Classic (South Side Country Club), 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27

Cross Country

MacArthur/Eisenhower, Central A&M, Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at Central Illinois Invite, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

Golf

Mount Zion, Rochester at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Hickory Point), 3:45 p.m. (boys)

Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Jacksonville at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield Lutheran at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Taylorville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

Lincoln at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

MacArthur at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at LSA-Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.

