Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Friday, Sept. 23
Football
MacArthur at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin, 7 p.m.
Normal University at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Meridian at Sullivan, 7 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Pittsfield, 7 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Shelbyville, 7 p.m.
Villa Grove-Heritage at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Tuscola at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
Lincoln at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Clinton
8-man Football
Milledgeville at LSA/Mount Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Golf
Mount Zion at Charleston Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)
Millikin
Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)
Women's Volleyball vs Augustana, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, St. Teresa at Spartan Classic (St. Joseph-Ogden), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth, 10 a.m.
Bloomington at Mount ZIon, 10 a.m. (football field)
St. Teresa at Springfield Southeast, 11 a.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur, Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham at Charles Scanavino Tournament (Eisenhower), 9 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Reed Custer Classic
Central A&M at Arcola Tournament, 8 a.m.
Millikin
Women's Golf hosting Dechert Classic (South Side Country Club)
Football vs North Park, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer at Carroll, 2 p.m.
Men’s Soccer at Carroll, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
Golf
Okaw Valley, Central A&M at Meridian, 4 p.m.
St. Teresa, Clinton at Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham Triangular, 3:30 p.m.
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 8 Tournament
Boys Soccer
Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Olney Richland County, 4:30 p.m.
Champaign St. Thomas More at St. Teresa, 5 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Mount Zion at Effingham, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Meridian at Edinburg, 7 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Warrensburg-Latham, 6 p.m.
Neoga at Central A&M, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Tolono Unity, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s Golf hosting Country Club Classic (South Side Country Club), 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
Cross Country
MacArthur/Eisenhower, Central A&M, Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at Central Illinois Invite, 4:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at El Paso-Gridley Invitational, 4:15 p.m.
Golf
Mount Zion, Rochester at MacArthur/Eisenhower (Hickory Point), 3:45 p.m. (boys)
Mahomet-Seymour at Mount Zion, 4 p.m. (girls)
Boys Soccer
Jacksonville at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.
Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Williamsville, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield Lutheran at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Taylorville at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Lincoln at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:15 p.m.
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
MacArthur at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Athens at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Argenta-Oreana, 7 p.m.
Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 7 p.m.
Farmer City Blue Ridge at LSA-Decatur Christian, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Effingham, 7 p.m.