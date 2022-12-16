Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Dec. 17
Boys Basketball
Champaign Centennial at MacArthur, 6:30 p.m.
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 2:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Mount Pulaski, 3:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. Knoxville at Great Western Shootout (Abingdon), noon
Girls Basketball
Mount Zion at Tolono Unity, 11:30 a.m.
St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.
LSA at Downs Tri-Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Argenta-Oreana, 10 a.m.
Maroa-Forsyth, Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian Holiday Tournament
Wrestling
MacArthur at Clinton, 9 a.m.
Eisenhower at Jacksonville ISVI Tournament, 7:30 a.m.; at Jacksonville ISD, 9:30 a.m.
Warrensburg-Latham at Cumberland Skull and Crossbones, 9 a.m.
Millikin
Wrestling at Chocolate Duals (Hershey, PA.), 7 a.m.
Women’s Basketball vs. Carroll, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball vs. Carroll, 4:15 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Boys Basketball
Central A&M at Heyworth Christmas Tournament
Girls Basketball
St. Teresa at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Tolono Unity at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Heyworth, 7:30 p.m.
North Mac at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Women’s Basketball at Fontbonne, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Boys Basketball
Warrensburg-Latham at Monticello, 7 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Fisher, 6:45 p.m.
Central A&M at Heyworth Christmas Tournament
Girls Basketball
Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian Holiday Tournament
Millikin
Men’s Basketball vs. Coe, 4 p.m.
