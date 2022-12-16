 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Dec. 17

Boys Basketball

Champaign Centennial at MacArthur, 6:30 p.m.

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 2:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Mount Pulaski, 3:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement vs. Knoxville at Great Western Shootout (Abingdon), noon

Girls Basketball

Mount Zion at Tolono Unity, 11:30 a.m.

St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 11:30 a.m.

LSA at Downs Tri-Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Argenta-Oreana, 10 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth, Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian Holiday Tournament

Wrestling

MacArthur at Clinton, 9 a.m.

Eisenhower at Jacksonville ISVI Tournament, 7:30 a.m.; at Jacksonville ISD, 9:30 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Cumberland Skull and Crossbones, 9 a.m.

Millikin

Wrestling at Chocolate Duals (Hershey, PA.), 7 a.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. Carroll, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball vs. Carroll, 4:15 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 19

Boys Basketball

Central A&M at Heyworth Christmas Tournament

Girls Basketball

St. Teresa at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Tolono Unity at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Heyworth, 7:30 p.m.

North Mac at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 6 p.m.

Millikin

Women’s Basketball at Fontbonne, 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Boys Basketball

Warrensburg-Latham at Monticello, 7 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Fisher, 6:45 p.m.

Central A&M at Heyworth Christmas Tournament

Girls Basketball

Warrensburg-Latham at Meridian Holiday Tournament

Millikin

Men’s Basketball vs. Coe, 4 p.m.

