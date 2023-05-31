Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Class 3A Chatham Sectional
Mount Zion vs. Chatham Glenwood, 4:30 p.m.
Eisenhower's Christopher Benner slides into third base while MacArthur's Zion Bradford catches the ball during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday.
Eisenhower's Marshawn Cooper delivers a pitch during the baseball game against MacArthur at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday.
Eisenhower's Cayden Scott takes the ball while MacArthur's Robert Prange slides safe into third base during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday.
Eisenhower's Christopher Benner watches a pitch during the baseball game against MacArthur at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday.
MacArthur's Sean Abraham delivers a pitch during the baseball game against Eisenhower at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday.
MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday.
The Class 1A semifinals of the IHSA State Track Meet are Thursday.
Led by three relay medals, including a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay to finish the meet, Shelbyville took a second-place finish.
The Class 2A and 3A semifinals of the IHSA State Track Meet are Friday.
Mount Zion takes ninth in Class 2A at girls state track
Gillespie controlled the action to earn an impressive 7-2 win against Maroa-Forsyth at Maroa-Forsyth High on May 24 in Illinois baseball action.
