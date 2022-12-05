Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 6
Boys Basketball
Rochester at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Eisenhower at Normal U High, 7 p.m.
Mount Zion at Olney Richland County, 6:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)
Warrensburg-Latham vs. Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth vs. Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Normal U High at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Rochester at MacArthur, 5:30 p.m.
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs. DePauw, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Boys Basketball
Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)
Girls Basketball
Warrensburg-Latham at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
MacArthur, Eisenhower, Warrensburg-Latham, Charleston at Mount ZIon, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs. DePauw, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Boys Basketball
Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)
Girls Basketball
Monticello at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
St. Teresa at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.
Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.
Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.
Arthur Christian at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Warrensburg-Latham, LeRoy at Monticello, 6 p.m.
Millikin
Wrestling vs. Wheaton, 6 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 9
Boys Basketball
Rochester at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at MacArthur, 7 p.m.
Monticello at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lutheran at LSA, 7:30 p.m.
Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)
Finals and third-place game
Girls Basketball
Rochester at Eisenhower, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Boys Basketball
Champaign Centennial at Mount Zion, 6:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.
Urbana Uni High at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 12:15 p.m.
Girls Basketball
MacArthur at Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.
St. Teresa at Argenta-Oreana, 2:30 p.m.
Maroa-Forsyth at Tri-Valley, 11:30 a.m.
Springfield Lutheran at Warrensburg-Latham, 3:30 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian at LSA, 3 p.m.
Central A&M vs. Altamont (at Lake Land), 11:30 a.m.
Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at PORTA, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
Mount Zion, Warrensburg-Latham at PORTA Invite, 8:30 a.m.
Millikin
Track & Field at Illinois Wesleyan, noon
Swimming at Illinois College Winter Invite, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball vs. Carthage, 2 p.m.
Men’s Basketball vs. Carthage, 4:15 p.m.
