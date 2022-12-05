 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Boys Basketball

Rochester at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Eisenhower at Normal U High, 7 p.m.

Mount Zion at Olney Richland County, 6:30 p.m.

Arthur Christian at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)

Warrensburg-Latham vs. Argenta-Oreana, 6 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Normal U High at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Rochester at MacArthur, 5:30 p.m.

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City at St. Teresa, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Millikin

Women’s Basketball vs. DePauw, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 7

Boys Basketball

Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)

Consolation semifinals

Girls Basketball

Warrensburg-Latham at Maroa-Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

MacArthur, Eisenhower, Warrensburg-Latham, Charleston at Mount ZIon, 6 p.m.

Millikin

Women’s Basketball vs. DePauw, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Boys Basketball

Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)

Championship semifinals

Girls Basketball

Monticello at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian, 7:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Argenta-Oreana, 7:30 p.m.

Arcola at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Warrensburg-Latham, 7:30 p.m.

Arthur Christian at Sangamon Valley/Tri-City, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Warrensburg-Latham, LeRoy at Monticello, 6 p.m.

Millikin

Wrestling vs. Wheaton, 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 9

Boys Basketball

Rochester at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at MacArthur, 7 p.m.

Monticello at Mount Zion, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lutheran at LSA, 7:30 p.m.

Macon County Tournament (at Warrensburg-Latham)

Finals and third-place game

Girls Basketball

Rochester at Eisenhower, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 10

Boys Basketball

Champaign Centennial at Mount Zion, 6:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

Urbana Uni High at Cerro Gordo-Bement, 12:15 p.m.

Girls Basketball

MacArthur at Jacksonville, 2:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Argenta-Oreana, 2:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Tri-Valley, 11:30 a.m.

Springfield Lutheran at Warrensburg-Latham, 3:30 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian at LSA, 3 p.m.

Central A&M vs. Altamont (at Lake Land), 11:30 a.m.

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at PORTA, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

Mount Zion, Warrensburg-Latham at PORTA Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Millikin

Track & Field at Illinois Wesleyan, noon

Swimming at Illinois College Winter Invite, 1 p.m.

Women’s Basketball vs. Carthage, 2 p.m.

Men’s Basketball vs. Carthage, 4:15 p.m.

