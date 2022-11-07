Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 8
Millikin
Women’s Basketball at Beloit, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 10
Millikin
Women's Volleyball vs. Washington University-St. Louis at NCAA Tournament (Grand Rapids, Mich.)
Friday, Nov. 11
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Stevens Point at Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament
Saturday, Nov. 12
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Whitewater at Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament
Women’s Triathlon at National Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
Cross Country at NCAA Regional, Geneva
Wrestling hosting Millikin Open, 9:30 a.m.
Football at Carthage, 1 p.m.
Men’s Basketball at Illinois College, 5 p.m.
