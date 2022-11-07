 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 8

Millikin

Women’s Basketball at Beloit, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 10

Millikin

Women's Volleyball vs. Washington University-St. Louis at NCAA Tournament (Grand Rapids, Mich.)

Friday, Nov. 11

Millikin

Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Stevens Point at Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament

Saturday, Nov. 12

Millikin

Women’s Basketball vs. Wisconsin Whitewater at Wisconsin-Whitewater Tournament

Women’s Triathlon at National Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

Cross Country at NCAA Regional, Geneva

Wrestling hosting Millikin Open, 9:30 a.m.

Football at Carthage, 1 p.m.

Men’s Basketball at Illinois College, 5 p.m.

