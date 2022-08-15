Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 16
Mount Zion at Raider Red Bird Tournament (Bloomington), 1 p.m. (boys)
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham at St. Teresa Invitational, 1 p.m. (boys)
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Tuscola, Central A&M, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg at Meridian, 4:15 p.m.
St. Teresa at Mia Gordon Invitational, 1 p.m. (The Den at Fox Creek) (boys)
Thursday, Aug. 18
Mount Zion at Lincoln Scramble, 1 p.m. (boys)
Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.
Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 4 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Alumni Trial Meet (Fairview Park), 4 p.m.
Mount Zion at Bloomington Tournament, 1 p.m. (girls)
Saturday, Aug. 20
A-C Central at St. Teresa T-Shirt Run, 8 a.m.
Olney Richland County at Mount Zion, 10 a.m.
Women's Soccer vs Greenville, 5 p.m.
