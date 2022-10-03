 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

  • 0

Saturday, Oct. 8

Cross Country

Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Heyworth, 9 a.m.

St. Teresa at Cumberland Invitational (Lake Land College), 9 a.m.

8-man Football

LSA/Mount Pulaski at Danville Schlarman, 3 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mattoon at Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. (football field)

St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 10 a.m.

Girls Tennis

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 9 Meet (Washington Park), 9 a.m.

Volleyball

Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament

People are also reading…

Millikin

Swimming hosting Homecoming Alumni Meet

Women's Volleyball at Washington St. Louis Invite: vs Wisconsin-La Crosse, 10 a.m.; vs. Washington St. Louis, 2 p.m.

Football vs Augustana, 1 p.m.

Women's Soccer at Augustana, 1 p.m.

Men’s Soccer at Augustana, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 10

Boys Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Tennis

St. Joseph-Ogden at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Maroa-Forsyth at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.

Central A&M at Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.

Millikin

Men’s Golf at Wabash College Fall Invite (Indianapolis)

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bills still odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl four weeks into the season, while Eagles are NFC frontrunner

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News