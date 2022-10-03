Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule

Saturday, Oct. 8
Cross Country
Maroa-Forsyth/Warrensburg-Latham, Argenta-Oreana/LSA/Decatur Christian at Heyworth, 9 a.m.
St. Teresa at Cumberland Invitational (Lake Land College), 9 a.m.
8-man Football
LSA/Mount Pulaski at Danville Schlarman, 3 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mattoon at Mount Zion, 11:30 a.m. (football field)
St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic, 10 a.m.
Girls Tennis
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Central State 9 Meet (Washington Park), 9 a.m.
Volleyball
Maroa-Forsyth, Mount Zion, St. Teresa at Bloomington Central Catholic Tournament
Millikin
Swimming hosting Homecoming Alumni Meet
Women's Volleyball at Washington St. Louis Invite: vs Wisconsin-La Crosse, 10 a.m.; vs. Washington St. Louis, 2 p.m.
Football vs Augustana, 1 p.m.
Women's Soccer at Augustana, 1 p.m.
Men’s Soccer at Augustana, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 10
Boys Soccer
MacArthur/Eisenhower at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
St. Joseph-Ogden at Maroa-Forsyth/LSA/Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Maroa-Forsyth at St. Teresa, 7 p.m.
Central A&M at Okaw Valley, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Men’s Golf at Wabash College Fall Invite (Indianapolis)
