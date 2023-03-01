Friday, March 3
Boys Basketball
Class 3A Decatur MacArthur Sectional
MacArthur vs. Springfield SHG/Normal West winner, 7 p.m.
Millikin
Women’s Basketball vs Emory at NCAA DIII Tournament, Lexington, KY (Transylvania University), 4:45 p.m.
Men’s Track & Field at Carthage College Last Chance Meet
Men’s and Women’s Track & Field at Wartburg College Last Chance Meet
Saturday, March 4
Millikin
Baseball vs. Wisconsin-Stevens Point, 1 p.m.
Women’s Basketball vs. TBA at NCAA DIII Tournament, Lexington, KY (Transylvania University), 6:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 5
Millikin
Men's Tennis vs Illinois Valley Community College, 2 p.m.
Mt. Zion and Charleston boys basketball regional semifinal
MacArthur 54, Eisenhower 37
