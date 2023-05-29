agate Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule May 29, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Gift this article Share this article paywall-free. Email Copy Link Copied to clipboard Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday, May 30SoftballClass 3A Chatham Sectional Mount Zion vs. Springfield, 4:30 p.m. Eisenhower baseball at MacArthur Eisenhower's Christopher Benner slides into third base while MacArthur's Zion Bradford catches the ball during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW Eisenhower's Marshawn Cooper delivers a pitch during the baseball game against MacArthur at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW Eisenhower's Cayden Scott takes the ball while MacArthur's Robert Prange slides safe into third base during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW Eisenhower's Christopher Benner watches a pitch during the baseball game against MacArthur at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur's Sean Abraham delivers a pitch during the baseball game against Eisenhower at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW MacArthur plays against Eisenhower during the baseball game at MacArthur High School in Decatur on Monday. JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Prep-sports Playoff Tournament Basketball Linguistics Religion Politics Hydrography Sports Wrestling And Weightlifting Construction Industry Armed Forces Statistics School Systems Trade Business Education Baseball Athletics University Computer Science Softball Mathematics Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tuscola's Lia Patterson, Meridian's Kaylin Moreland dominate IHSA Girls State Track Meet Mount Zion takes ninth in Class 2A at girls state track IHSA Boys State Track & Field Meet open with Class 1A semifinals at Eastern Illinois The Class 1A semifinals of the IHSA State Track Meet are Thursday. Days with his grandfather developed Shelbyville's Ty Brachbill into a college pitcher Ty Brachbill leads a group of veteran seniors from Shelbyville into the postseason before he begins his college career at Illinois-Springfield. Macon County athletes with 16 entrants at Class 2A boys state track meet The Class 2A and 3A semifinals of the IHSA State Track Meet are Friday. Upcoming Macon County high school and college sports schedule Here's a list of upcoming games Watch Now: Related Video Lakers surprised by LeBron James’ retirement comment LeBron James hints at possible retirement LeBron James hints at possible retirement Honda to return to F1 in 2026 Honda to return to F1 in 2026 LeBron James hails “special” Jokic after Nuggets’ series sweep LeBron James hails “special” Jokic after Nuggets’ series sweep