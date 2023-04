Thursday, April 20

Baseball

MacArthur at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Teutopolis at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at Illini Central, 4:30 p.m.

Nokomis at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

MacArthur/Eisenhower at Champaign Judah Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Mount Zion at Mahomet-Seymour, 5 p.m.

LSA/Argenta-Oreana/DCS at Urbana University, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

St. Teresa at Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA, 4:30 p.m.

Lincolnwood at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Urbana University at Mount Zion, 4 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA at JD Sinnock Invite

Track & Field

MacArthur, Eisenhower at Mattoon Invite, 4:30 p.m. (boys)

Central A&M at Argenta-Oreana/LSA/DCS, 4:30 p.m.

Millikin

Women’s Tennis vs Carroll at CCIW Tournament (Naperville), 3:30 p.m.

Friday, April 21

Baseball

Meridian at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-County at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at Petersburg PORTA, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Arthur Christian at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Bloomington Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Mattoon at Mount Zion (DH), 4 p.m.

Meridian at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth vs. Bloomington Central Catholic at Maroa Invite, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond at Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA, 4:30 p.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Springfield Invite, 1 p.m.

Track & Field

Mount Zion at Chatham Glenwood Invite, 4:15 p.m. (boys and girls)

Maroa-Forsyth, Meridian, Warrensburg-Latham at Unity Invite (boys)

Cerro Gordo-Bement, Central A&M at Tuscola Open, 4 p.m.

Millikin

Women’s Tennis at CCIW Tournament Semifinals (Naperville), 10 a.m.

Women's and Men’s Golf Take Back the Night Challenge (Women at Decatur, South Side Country Club; men at Red Tail Run), 1 p.m.

Saturday, April 22

Baseball

LSA at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

Warrensburg-Latham at MacArthur, 10 a.m.

Mount Zion at Mattoon (DH), 11 a.m.

St. Teresa at Bloomington Cornerstone Academy, 10 a.m.

Putnam County at Maroa-Forsyth, 4 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Sullivan, 10 a.m.

Riverton at Central A&M, 10 a.m.

Softball

Warrensburg-Latham at MacArthur, 10 a.m.

Farmer City Blue Ridge at Eisenhower, 10 a.m.

St. Teresa at Beardstown, 10 a.m.

Springfield SHG at Tri-City/Sangamon Valley/Mount Pulaski, 10 a.m.

Argenta-Oreana vs. Okaw Valley (at Fisher), 11:30 a.m.; at Fisher, 1 p.m.

Mount Zion Tournament, 10 a.m.

Maroa Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys Tennis

Mount Zion at Springfield Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA at JD Sinnock Invite

Track & Field

MacArthur at Springfield Lanphier, 11 a.m. (boys)

MacArthur, Eisenhower at Champaign Central Invite, 10 a.m. (girls)

St. Teresa at Rockford Christian Invite, 10 a.m. (boys and girls)

Sangamon Valley/Tri-City at Monticello Invite, 9 a.m. (boys and girls)

Millikin

Women’s Tennis at CCIW Tournament Semifinals (Naperville), 1 p.m.

Women's and Men’s Golf Take Back the Night Challenge (Women at Decatur, South Side Country Club; men at Red Tail Run), 8 a.m.

Baseball at Augustana (DH), noon

Softball vs. Blackburn (DH), 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 23

Millikin

Baseball at Augustana, noon

Monday, April 24

Baseball

St. Teresa at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana at LSA, 4:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo-Bement at Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Taylorville at MacArthur/Eisenhower, 4:30 p.m.

St. Teresa at Meridian/Central A&M/Sangamon Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Warrensburg-Latham/Maroa-Forsyth at Pana, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Champaign Central at MacArthur, 4 p.m.

St. Teresa at Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth at St. Joseph-Ogden, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton at Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

Tuscola at Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Cerro Gordo/Bement/LSA at Villa Grove, 4:30 p.m.

Arcola at Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

Central A&M at Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Teutopolis at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m.

Maroa-Forsyth/LSA at St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Track & Field

MacArthur at Mount Zion, 4:30 p.m. (girls)

Eisenhower baseball at MacArthur