AREA VOLLEYBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Ronda Schlechte guides new group back to sectionals

“At the beginning of the season, I never would have dreamed we would go as far as what we did," Schlechte said. "We still instill all the strengths that we had in the past and we still have the expectations. I don’t know if that played into it. The girls were really focused and we still wanted to do the postseason, a little further than what we did, but that’s to be expected."

Reynolds adjusted to a new position as Brianna Hewing and Lexi Domzalski each got used to more playing time along with sophomore Karli Bean. The players knew the system but there was an adjustment to bigger roles on varsity.

On top of that, the Hatchets dealt with a smattering of injuries in the postseason, including to Domzalski, who led the team with 355 assists but did not play in the postseason. Still, the Hatchets were in the sectional championships for the fourth straight season, even if it looked like it would be a struggle early in the year.

“At some point, we tried working in the beginning of the season and we were used to working things like we were working on," Schlechte said. "We had to kind of take a breath and take a step back and like, ‘Uh, OK, this is not working now. It’s probably too advanced.’ But we slowly kept pushing and pushing and all of our coaches were on the same page. The girls, they were able to come through for us."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}