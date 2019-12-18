AREA VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pana sophomore Jillian Hamilton has monster season

Fast forward more than a year and Hamilton has turned into a go-to player for a Pana team that advanced to the Class 2A sectional semifinals. She had 342 kills, 41 aces, 130 service points, 305 digs and 65 blocks in 80 sets, was named the MVP of the Mattoon Tournament and is the Herald & Review Area Volleyball Player of the Year.

“When the year was done and I saw everything that she accomplished, I wasn’t totally surprised because the number of times that we gave her the ball and the number of times that she put the ball away for us, it didn’t surprise me at the end looking back," Cothern said.

“During the season, I felt like she was someone we could get the ball to and be very confident that we were going to get the ball put away and put down on the other side. Up at the net, I felt confident using her to block. It was something that, I don’t want to say I was surprised, but I was very happy to see at the end of it."