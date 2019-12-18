AREA VOLLEYBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Pana sophomore Jillian Hamilton has monster season

PANA — To understand Jillian Hamilton's emergence as one of Pana's top offensive threats is to understand how she got here in the first place.
Hamilton was no surprise in the Pana volleyball system as a freshman last season. She played in seventh and eighth grade, each coached by Pana varsity volleyball coach Greg Cothern. As an eighth-grader, Pana Junior High made an appearance in the IESA state tournament.
But last season's varsity team had plenty of upperclassmen on it, and the need to plug and play a freshman in the early matches of the season simply wasn't there. All the while, Hamilton kept holding her own in practice, and Cothern saw it.
On Sept. 8 in a match against Paris at the Shebyville Invite, an injury necessitated Cothern to put Hamilton in the lineup. She had a couple timely kills and firmly established herself as a key piece in the Panthers' run to a regional championship.
“I was nervous," Hamilton said. "It was exciting, too, as a freshman being able to play varsity was pretty awesome."
Fast forward more than a year and Hamilton has turned into a go-to player for a Pana team that advanced to the Class 2A sectional semifinals. She had 342 kills, 41 aces, 130 service points, 305 digs and 65 blocks in 80 sets, was named the MVP of the Mattoon Tournament and is the Herald & Review Area Volleyball Player of the Year.
“When the year was done and I saw everything that she accomplished, I wasn’t totally surprised because the number of times that we gave her the ball and the number of times that she put the ball away for us, it didn’t surprise me at the end looking back," Cothern said.
“During the season, I felt like she was someone we could get the ball to and be very confident that we were going to get the ball put away and put down on the other side. Up at the net, I felt confident using her to block. It was something that, I don’t want to say I was surprised, but I was very happy to see at the end of it."
Hamilton, who also plays basketball and soccer, knew that she would likely have a bigger role on the team after the graduation of most of the front hitters from last season's team. She knew she would have to get better swings and find gaps in the defense to put the ball down when the team needed her to get a point.
It's her mental makeup to embrace that challenge. She took sets from Alivia Reed and got big points in key moments.
“I tried to come in very confident about what I was doing," Hamilton said. "I guess it worked."
In fact, Hamilton maintained that confidence in every aspect. She never got rattled, even as a sophomore in a big role on a varsity team that has at least 25 wins in each of the last five seasons and a pair of 30-win seasons in that same span.
“I think the defining quality of her is that she is so level-headed," Cothern said. "We all have our moments when we kind of lose our cool, but for the most part, she doesn’t lose her cool. She’s very competitive and that fuels her to continue pushing and pushing and pushing. She doesn’t wear her emotion on her sleeve. She doesn’t let that other team get the advantage, the psychological advantage of, ‘Hey, this person is having an off-night.’ .... I think she exhibits maturity beyond her actual grade level."
Hamilton made it a point to try to stay in the moment and not get lost in a bad play. For that, she had her teammates and coaching staff to help her move forward.
“I try to not get upset," she said. "Like, when I make a mistake, I’m going to think about it, but I’ll end up forgetting about it."
Her varsity debut came against Paris last season, but things came full circle this year. The Panthers beat Paris in the Class 2A Teutopolis Regional championship game, and Hamilton turned in a gem. She had 12 kills, two aces, five service points and 10 digs to help the team to a win in straight sets.
“It was really cool," Hamilton said. "I knew they were a tough team. We were all going to have to play really good to beat them, and we did."
Said Cothern: “She had probably one of her best games against one of the teams she played first. We were giving her the ball and she was seeing the court extremely well, being able to hit the ball and tip the ball down the line, go cross-court. She’s a very versatile hitter."
