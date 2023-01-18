Brad Dalton resigns as St. Teresa volleyball coach

DECATUR — The coach who led St. Teresa to a state volleyball championship has resigned.
Dalton, who had coached St. Teresa since 2018 with a 124-51 record, notified the St. Teresa Administration he is resigning his position as head volleyball coach effective immediately, according to a press release from St. Teresa principal Larry Daly.
Dalton, who previously coached at MacArthur and Champaign St. Thomas More, led the team to a third-place finish at state in 2018 — at the time the team's best finish in program history. In 2019, the Bulldogs topped it, tying a school record with 37 wins and beating Breese Mater Dei to take home a state title.
"Coach Dalton took a great program to a new level; he strived for his players to be the best they could be," Daly said. "It has been a great run with a lot of success for this team.”
Because the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no postseason in 2020, though St. Teresa dominated in the season that was held in the Fall of 2021, going 20-3 and winning Dalton his third straight H&R Macon County Coach of the Year Award. In 2022, St. Teresa had another outstanding season, going 25-9 but falling to St. Joseph-Ogden in the regional finals. Last year was the only losing season for Dalton at St. Teresa — the Bulldogs went 13-23.
Since 2006, St. Teresa has 10 regional titles, six sectional titles and four state appearances. The school will begin looking for a new coach — applicants should contact Daly at (217) 875-2431, ext. 1120, or Mr. Matt Snyder, Athletic Director at (217) 875-2431, ext. 1235.
