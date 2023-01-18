 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Brad Dalton resigns as St. Teresa volleyball coach

IMG_7380_Snapseed.jpg Brad Dalton

St. Teresa head coach Brad Dalton directs his team during a team scrimmage last season. Dalton has resigned after five seasons and two trips to state, including the 2019 state title.

DECATUR — The coach who led St. Teresa to a state volleyball championship has resigned.

Dalton, who had coached St. Teresa since 2018 with a 124-51 record, notified the St. Teresa Administration he is resigning his position as head volleyball coach effective immediately, according to a press release from St. Teresa principal Larry Daly.

Dalton, who previously coached at MacArthur and Champaign St. Thomas More, led the team to a third-place finish at state in 2018 — at the time the team's best finish in program history. In 2019, the Bulldogs topped it, tying a school record with 37 wins and beating Breese Mater Dei to take home a state title.

"Coach Dalton took a great program to a new level; he strived for his players to be the best they could be," Daly said. "It has been a great run with a lot of success for this team.”

Because the COVID-19 pandemic, there was no postseason in 2020, though St. Teresa dominated in the season that was held in the Fall of 2021, going 20-3 and winning Dalton his third straight H&R Macon County Coach of the Year Award. In 2022, St. Teresa had another outstanding season, going 25-9 but falling to St. Joseph-Ogden in the regional finals. Last year was the only losing season for Dalton at St. Teresa — the Bulldogs went 13-23.

dalton_brad-121219.JPG

St. Teresa volleyball coach Brad Dalton holds the Class 2A state championship trophy after the 2019 season.

Since 2006, St. Teresa has 10 regional titles, six sectional titles and four state appearances. The school will begin looking for a new coach — applicants should contact Daly at (217) 875-2431, ext. 1120, or Mr. Matt Snyder, Athletic Director at (217) 875-2431, ext. 1235.

