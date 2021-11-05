Check out the Central Illinois Conference All-Conference volleyball selections

DECATUR — St. Teresa outside hitter Valerie Nutakor, Tuscola middle hitter Kate Dean and Warrensburg-Latham outside hitter Claire Campbell were all named unanimous all-conference selections by the Central Illinois Conference on Thursday.

Nutakor, a Princeton commit, was the Bulldogs' top offensive weapon this season, leading the team to a perfect 7-0 conference-best record.

Campbell, who led the Cardinals with 287 kills, is a Valparaiso commit. Dean led the Warriors’ offense as a middle hitter and was a North Dakota commit before recently de-committing due to coaching changes in the Fighting Hawks program.

Joining the trio as first-team all-CIC selections were senior libero Grace Buxton (St. Teresa), senior setter Marissa Snearly (Central A&M), senior middle hitter Yaiza Nieto (Meridian), senior middle hitter Mallory Cyrulik (Clinton) and senior libero Lexi Rohdemann (Shelbyville).

Recommended for you…

Check out the complete list of CIC honorees:

1st Team

Valerie Nutakor, Sr., St. Teresa; Kate Dean, Sr., Tuscola; Claire Campbell, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Grace Buxton, Sr., St. Teresa; Marissa Snearly, Sr., Central A&M; Yaiza Nieto, Sr., Meridian; Mallory Cyrulik, Sr., Clinton; Lexi Rohdemann, Sr., Shelbyville.

2nd Team

Layo Oladipupo, Jr., St. Teresa; Mia Wade, Jr., Shelbyville; Amelia Bosch, Sr., Tuscola; Nevaeh Gould, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Katy Hendricks, Sr., Meridian; Landry Hall, Jr., Sullivan; Makenzie Smith, Sr., Central A&M.

Honorable Mention

Jaycee Brinkoetter, Fr., Shelbyville; Makenna Durbin, Sr., Shelbyville; Julia Corzine, Jr., Central A&M; Emma Babb, Jr., Meridian.

Final Conference Standing

1. St. Teresa (7-0)

2. Shelbyville (6-1)

3. Warrensburg-Latham (5-2)

4T. Central A&M (3-4)

4T. Meridian (3-4)

4T. Tuscola (3-4)

5. Clinton (1-6)

6. Sullivan (0-7)

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.