A great start to the season for Lincoln volleyball has the team looking for big things in the postseason

LINCOLN — As Lincoln head volleyball coach Emma Derry entered her first season leading the team last year, the goals were modest.

The Railsplitters had struggled recently, not being able to crack 10 wins during the previous three seasons.

"Last year, our main goal was just to have a winning season and that's what we got," Derry said. "This year, we were coming in with the idea to have a better season and just take it from there."

From a 20-17 record last season, this year's young squad is already approaching that win total by starting their season 14-3.

Derry, an Augusta Southeastern graduate, played setter for Lincoln College and sees her coaching skills improving just as much as her players are.

"It is going really well this year. We have a lot of returners that were young last year. We have a lot of juniors and sophomores and even a couple of freshmen and they are learning," Derry said. "I did a lot of learning last year myself and the girls helped me out, and a lot of the coaches around Lincoln helped me. I'm still learning this year."

The Railers offense is led by outside hitters Peyton Sasse and Kloe Froebe. Sasse, who plays club volleyball for Illini Elite, started for the team as a freshman and leads the group with a team-high 125 kills.

"I feel like right now we are at a good starting off point and we can only go up from here. We are going in the right direction," Sasse said. "(Coach Derry) really helped me through my high school season coming in as a freshman. Starting from varsity, it was a lot, and she helped me through all of that. She has helped the team immensely with trying to get us to connect as a whole team and no one really feels left out."

Froebe, a two-time All-State basketball player, has 90 kills this season and believes the Railers can win some hardware this postseason after falling in the regional finals last season. The Railers last were regional champs in 2014.

"I feel that this year we are able to work together with each other a little bit better than last year since we have a full season under our belt already," she said. "I feel like we have been off to a great start this year and Peyton has been amazing as only a sophomore. It is really exciting to see her grow. Even from freshman year, she has gotten so much better."

Junior setter Addison Qualters puts the ball in the right spot for Sasse and Froebe and is getting comfortable in her new position with 304 assists.

"Addison is adjusting to setter very well after playing at outside hitter last year," Derry said. "She came in and didn't have a lot of setting experience with these girls. She does setting for her club team (Illini Elite), and that helped. She is doing great."

For Sasse, the connection between her, Froebe and Qualters has been a key part to the improvement this season.

"Kloe is doing great and I love being her other outside and I love the dynamic that we have. I feel like where one person struggles, the other person makes up for it," Sasse said. "Addison has been great and the connection that we have is strong. Every one of the sets that she gives me, I feel like I have a perfect opportunity to put the ball down."

Another multi-sport standout for the Railers is libero Becca Heitzig, who has 141 digs this season. She set a new Class 2A state track record in her gold-medal winning performance in the 800 meters last spring and is balancing volleyball with cross country, in which she was an All-State finisher last year.

"I'm missing a few volleyball games to go to some of the bigger (cross country) meets. I'm so gracious that my coaches are working well with me," Heitzig said. "I hit a (personal record) at the First to Finish Invitational (at Detweiller Park) with a time of 17:16, so it is going good right now. During the summer, I definitely made sure that I increased my miles from last year and I think that has helped through this year."

Lincoln is 5-1 in Apollo Conference competition, with its only conference loss coming to Mahomet-Seymour in two sets on Sept. 1. The Railers face the Bulldogs again next Tuesday on the road in a game with big conference implications. While Lincoln is playing great now, Derry feels the team is well equipped to deal with slumps, if they come.

"You are always going to have your ups and down and just getting out of those downs is key," Derry said. "There's not a single practice where I'm not laughing. They are here to have fun and to get better. They never really get down on themselves, which I think is a huge plus from last year. We would get down and we wouldn't really come back from it and this year we have. They never give up."