A small senior class for St. Teresa volleyball is filled with important contributors

Team Blue battled Team Orange with the head coach Brad Dalton's varsity starters spread across the two groups. Team Orange took the first set and was on a role in the second when Dalton decided to make a change in personnel and shifted captain Ella Morrell to Blue.

"I moved Ella over there to hopefully ignite the other team. I was seeing if they could get competitive with her but it was a little too late," Dalton said. "She a senior and she has so much confidence. It is really that the other players have confidence with her when they are hitting. They know the ball is going to be there. She provides a lot of volleyball IQ and she knows the game."

Morell is one of three seniors on the Bulldogs this season who will be in the starting lineup, along with middle Lauren White and senior outside hitter Layo Oladipupo.

Oladipupo had been the team's setter the past two seasons but will move to the outside this year. Battling an illness on Friday, Oladipupo didn't suit up for the scrimmage and instead served as the Team Blue coach facing off against Dalton.

"Layo is returning and she had big numbers for us at setter last year. She is one of the best setters in the area but we need her offense and her defense. She does so many things well," Dalton said. "As an outside hitter, she is pretty special. We will see how soon we can get her back."

With Oladipupo out, Dalton tinkered with his schemes during Friday's scrimmage, preparing the team for future games until Oladipupo returns.

"Today I started four middles all playing together and if Layo is out (for Tuesday's season opener), I imagine we will do that again with two middles playing outside," Dalton said. "It might do us some good if we played without Layo for a little bit. It wouldn't hurt us with our schedule. It is the toughest schedule I've had since I've been here. There isn't anything easy."

The schedule includes a trip to Pleasant Plains, which finished second at state in Class 2A last year, to start the season. The Bulldogs then travel to Williamsville and have their first home match against Bloomington Central Catholic on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

The Bulldogs are a COVID-shortened season (2020) and one full season (2021) away from their Class 2A state championship season in the 2019 season. The last two key pieces from that state team that tied a school record with 37 victories — Valerie Nutakor and Grace Buxton — graduated after their seasons ended in the regional finals to St. Joseph-Ogden.

The Bulldogs will continue to compete in Class 2A this season as their 1.65 enrollment multiplier for non-boundaried schools is in place because of the program's past success. That will be reevaluated by the IHSA following the 2022-23 season when a new two-year classification cycle begins.

"We will be all right this year. We don't have the depth we have had in the past but the summer has been good," Dalton said. "We did more working out and we played the summer league in Bloomington and did fairly well against the big Bloomington schools. It was promising. I have a feeling we will be pretty good at the end if we keep them together, can keep building and stay healthy."

White will be a rock in the middle for the Bulldogs and Dalton is looking for junior Piper Kremer to make the adjustment from the middle to the right side this season.

"This will be Lauren's third year starting varsity and she is a tall presence in the middle. She was a role player up to this year and we are looking for her to get some swings this year," Dalton said. "It is the first time Piper has played (on the right). She has taken to it and really started to hit balls better. She is a good block, too, and I am looking forward to seeing how she grows in that position."

Junior Cheryl Easterling has a strong serving run in the first set of the scrimmage and is another weapon that Dalton expects to see big growth from this season.

"Cheryl is a pretty good server and she serves with a lot of pace. When she is on, she is on. She is in the setter mix and defensive specialist mix and she will get some playing time," Dalton said. "I've got kids returning that last year was their first time playing varsity and so they are starting at a different point than they were at last year. We have some young kids that we worked in last year that I think will make an impact."

St. Teresa won the CIC last season with a 7-0 season. The Bulldogs were last defeated in conference play by Shelbyville Oct. 12, 2017, and have won 30 straight CIC games. As the team enters its final one in the conference, keeping that streak going is important.

"We will probably have some competitive conference matches this year. I saw Shelbyville play this summer and they looked alright," Dalton said. "We have to outperform people as we get better. Every day in practice we have to look to get better. We aren't going to win 35 matches this season but that doesn't mean we can't be hard to beat at the end.

"This group is going to be fun to coach. They are having fun and fun breeds some hard play. We played some matches this summer where we made it hard for some good teams to score. That tells you right there they like each other and they will play hard for each other."