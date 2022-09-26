Absolutely nothing: Pleasant Plains drops a goose egg on Athens 2-0

Pleasant Plains corralled Athens' offense and never let go to fuel a 2-0 victory in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup.
In recent action on September 15, Pleasant Plains faced off against Athens and Pleasant Plains took on Auburn on September 20 at Pleasant Plains High School. For more, click here.
