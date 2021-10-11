Absolutely nothing: Pleasant Plains drops a goose egg on Maroa-Forsyth 2-0

Gut-tough defense was the order of the day when Pleasant Plains stuffed Maroa-Forsyth 2-0 to the tune of a shutout at Pleasant Plains High on October 11 in Illinois girls high school volleyball action.
