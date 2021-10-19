Absolutely nothing: Pleasant Plains drops a goose egg on Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Pleasant Plains shutout Petersburg Porta-Ashland-Chandlerville Central 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball action on October 19.
Recently on October 11 , Pleasant Plains squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a volleyball game . For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.