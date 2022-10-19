Absolutely nothing: Pleasant Plains drops a goose egg on Springfield Lutheran 2-0

Pleasant Plains' defense served a delicious donut while discarding Springfield Lutheran 2-0 in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup on October 19.
Last season, Pleasant Plains and Springfield Lutheran squared off with September 30, 2021 at Pleasant Plains High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on October 11, Springfield Lutheran faced off against Hartsburg-Emden and Pleasant Plains took on Riverton on October 13 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.