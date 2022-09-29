Champaign Central blanks Bloomington 2-0

Champaign Central sent Bloomington home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 2-0 decision in Illinois girls volleyball action on September 29.
The last time Champaign Central and Bloomington played in a 2-0 game on October 26, 2021. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.