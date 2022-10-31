Decatur LSA falls in 1A sectional semifinal, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg advances to sectional finals

CHAMPAIGN -- Decatur Lutheran School Association/Decatur Christian volleyball's remarkable season came to an end on Monday, as the Lions fell to St. Thomas More in the Class 1A sectional semifinals.

The Sabers used their home court advantage to beat LSA in two sets, 25-22 and 25-23.

The match was tied seven times in the first set, the last coming at 22-22 before the Sabers won the final three points.

In the second set, St. Thomas More opened with a 7-1 lead but LSA came back to even the match at 13-13. The match was tied again at 20-20 before the Sabers found a groove to close out the match 25-23.

The Lions finish their season 29-8 and 9-1 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. The team won its second regional in program history and its first since 2007.

In the other sectional semifinal at St. Thomas More on Monday, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated LeRoy 2-0 to advance to Wednesday's sectional championship.

The Hatchets and the Panthers tied their first set nine times, the last at 23-23, before WSS took control to get the final two points, 25-23.

The second set was tied 19-19 before WSS libero Kinley Quast served the final six points to win 25-19.

Windsor will face Champaign St. Thomas More on Wed. at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas More in the sectional final. Super-sectionals are scheduled for Friday.