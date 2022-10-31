 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur LSA falls in 1A sectional semifinal, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg advances to sectional finals

  • 0

CHAMPAIGN -- Decatur Lutheran School Association/Decatur Christian volleyball's remarkable season came to an end on Monday, as the Lions fell to St. Thomas More in the Class 1A sectional semifinals. 

IMG_6474_Snapseed.jpg LSA volleyball

Decatur LSA/Decatur Christian volleyball team faced St. Thomas More in a 1A sectional semifinal on Monday. 

The Sabers used their home court advantage to beat LSA in two sets, 25-22 and 25-23.

The match was tied seven times in the first set, the last coming at 22-22 before the Sabers won the final three points.

IMG_6557_Snapseed.jpg Juju Mize

Decatur LSA's Juju Mize serves against St. Thomas More on Monday. 

In the second set, St. Thomas More opened with a 7-1 lead but LSA came back to even the match at 13-13. The match was tied again at 20-20 before the Sabers found a groove to close out the match 25-23. 

People are also reading…

IMG_6533_Snapseed.jpg Maggye Smith

Decatur LSA's Maggye Smith (14) goes for the kill against St. Thomas More on Monday. 

The Lions finish their season 29-8 and 9-1 in Lincoln Prairie Conference play. The team won its second regional in program history and its first since 2007. 

IMG_6223_Snapseed.jpg Reese Bennett

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Reese Bennett (17) goes for the kill against LeRoy on Monday. 

In the other sectional semifinal at St. Thomas More on Monday, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated LeRoy 2-0 to advance to Wednesday's sectional championship. 

IMG_6250_Snapseed.jpg Halle Moomaw

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Halle Moomaw (25) spikes the ball against LeRoy on Monday. 

The Hatchets and the Panthers tied their first set nine times, the last at 23-23, before WSS took control to get the final two points, 25-23. 

IMG_6237_Snapseed.jpg Kinley Quast

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg's Kinley Quast (4) serves the ball against LeRoy on Monday. 

The second set was tied 19-19 before WSS libero Kinley Quast served the final six points to win 25-19. 

Windsor will face Champaign St. Thomas More on Wed. at 6 p.m. at St. Thomas More in the sectional final. Super-sectionals are scheduled for Friday. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Maracana: A different sort of football from Ivory Coast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News