Denied; Williamsville blunts Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Williamsville shutout Deer Creek-Mackinaw 2-0 in Illinois girls volleyball action on October 6.
Recently on September 25 , Williamsville squared up on Pleasant Plains in a volleyball game . For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.